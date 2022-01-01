Nicolas FLATAU

I have developed a broad and varied professional knowledge of the marine & offshore sector over the past 6 years, including gaining seagoing, vessel operations, optimization and project development of novelties. These experiences gave me an excellent relationship, independence, organization, dynamism and rigor skills.



The capital gain which I bring to a company is that I try to improve an organization which works well but can often do better.



Mes compétences :

Specialist Gas Tanker Training Certification

GMDSS General Operators Certificate

Avaibility, Reliability and Maintainability (ARM)

Advanced Fire Fighting for seafarers Certificate

Certificate of Proficiency Survival Craft&Rescue

Risk-analysis-Formation-SMS121

RADAR & ECDIS Certificate

Sailing Teacher Certificate

Medical Training Certificate level III

Bridge Team Management Certification

Tanker Qualification Certificate

Security Officer Certificate

HAZID Workshop leader

HAZOP Workshop leader

RCM study leader

RAM study leader

Dynamism

Organization

Relationship

Travail en équipe

Dynamisme

Independence

Communication

Leadership

Rigor skill

Organisation du travail

Adaptabilité

Rigueur

Relationnel

Autonomie