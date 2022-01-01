Menu

Nicolas FLATAU

  • Compagnie Du Ponant
  • Maintenance engineer

Marseille

En résumé

I have developed a broad and varied professional knowledge of the marine & offshore sector over the past 6 years, including gaining seagoing, vessel operations, optimization and project development of novelties. These experiences gave me an excellent relationship, independence, organization, dynamism and rigor skills.

The capital gain which I bring to a company is that I try to improve an organization which works well but can often do better.

Mes compétences :
Specialist Gas Tanker Training Certification
GMDSS General Operators Certificate
Avaibility, Reliability and Maintainability (ARM)
Advanced Fire Fighting for seafarers Certificate
Certificate of Proficiency Survival Craft&Rescue
Risk-analysis-Formation-SMS121
RADAR & ECDIS Certificate
Sailing Teacher Certificate
Medical Training Certificate level III
Bridge Team Management Certification
Tanker Qualification Certificate
Security Officer Certificate
HAZID Workshop leader
HAZOP Workshop leader
RCM study leader
RAM study leader
Dynamism
Organization
Relationship
Travail en équipe
Dynamisme
Independence
Communication
Leadership
Rigor skill
Organisation du travail
Adaptabilité
Rigueur
Relationnel
Autonomie

Entreprises

  • Compagnie Du Ponant - Maintenance engineer

    Technique | Marseille (13000) 2018 - maintenant PONANT logo
    Maintenance SuperintendentMaintenance Superintendent
    PONANT · PermanentPONANT · Permanent
    Jun 2018 - Present · 4 yrs 10 mosJun 2018 - Present · 4 yrs 10 mos
    Marseille Area, FranceMarseille Area, France
    As project manager of the industrialisation of the technical department of Ponant I define and optimise the new process in collaboration with the crews and the technical superintendents. The main targets are to ensure a continuous operation of the vessels (definition of the critical spare parts leading to the definition and optimisation of there quantities and storage), the correct integration of the new vessels in our fleet and a correct follow up&down of the budget per vessels. This lead to a full and complete utilisation of our CMMS by the vessels and the office.

    As maintenance superintendent, I ensure the defined maintenance plan is correctly deployed, implemented and fullfit with the regulation.
    - Lead the maintenance of the fleet;
    - Analyse of damage reports and feedback to the fleet;
    - Manage the CMMS;
    - Harmonize the CMMS tree and predictive maintenance jobs;
    - Training for crew and shore people to the CMMS;
    - Manage technical documentation and reports in the CMMS.

    The definition of some KPIs is one of several ways to have a continous feedback of the new implementations in place.As project manager of the industrialisation of the technical department of Ponant I define and optimise the new process in collaboration with the crews and the technical superintendents. The main targets are to ensure a continuous operation of the vessels (definition of the critical spare parts leading to the definition and optimisation of there quantities and storage), the correct integration of the new vessels in our fleet and a correct follow up&down of the budget per vessels. This lead to a full and complete utilisation of our CMMS by the vessels and the office. As maintenance superintendent, I ensure the defined maintenance plan is correctly deployed, implemented and fullfit with the regulation. - Lead the maintenance of the fleet; - Analyse of damage reports and feedback to the fleet; - Manage the CMMS; - Harmonize the CMMS tree and predictive maintenance jobs; - Training for crew and shore people to the CMMS; - Manage technical documentation and reports in the CMMS. The definition of some KPIs is one of several ways to have a continous feedback of the new implementations in place.
    Skills: Maintenance Management · Process Improvement · Mechanical Engineering · Construction

  • Bureau Veritas - Risk, Reliability & Maintenance Engineer

    Technique | Puteaux 2013 - 2018 BUREAU VERITAS MARINE&OFFSHORE DIVISION
    Services Department, France

    Cardon IV / Tecnicas Reunidas – La Perla Field Development Project in Venezuela. RAM study to develop a computerized model of the fixed offshore LNG platforms and onshore LNG plant to identify bottlenecks that may threaten the overall compliance with the availability guarantee.

    STX Europe / BF – Retrofit of a Car-Ferry to fuel gas propulsion. HAZID to assess the general layout, the fuel gas installation, its operation and the impacts from and on the surroundings.

    GTT – New design of a LNG tank membrane. HAZID to assess the design and the LNG tank operations.

    Symbio FCell / Bateaux Mouches – New design of propulsion with Hydrogen of river boats. Participation at a FMECA to evaluate failure modes and their effects on the Hydrogen propulsion.

    STX Europe / BF – New construction of a Car-Ferry (PEGASIS project) propelled with fuel gas engines. HAZID to assess the general layout, the fuel gas installation, its operation and the impacts from and on the surroundings.

    GTT – New construction of a LNG bunkering mast the REACH4. HAZID to assess the design and the LNG bunkering arm operations.

    MH2 – New construction of an electrosolar hydrogen fuel cell boat for passangers in urban areas. HAZID to assess the general layout, the hydrogen installation, its operation and the impacts from and on the surroundings.

    PAXOCEAN – Retrofit to install an accommodation block on a barge. HAZID to assess the general layout, the emergency operations, its operation and the impacts from and on the surroundings.

    FURE TANK – Retrofit of a product tanker to fuel gas propulsion. HAZID as workshop leader to assess the general layout, the fuel gas installation, its operation and the impacts from and on the surroundings.

    Tallinn & Helsinki Harbours – LNG bunkering operations in the Old City Harbour of Tallinn and in the West Harbour of Helsinki. HAZID to assess the LNG Bunkering Barge & Truck(s) operations, the mooring places, maneuvering place and the impacts from and on the surroundings.

    Tallink – New construction of a Fast RoPax propelled with fuel gas engines. HAZID to assess the general layout, the fuel gas installation, its operation and the impacts from and on the surroundings.

    Lab / CNIM - Scrubber HAZID study to identify the modification required to marinize the scrubber.

    Besiktas Shipyard / TDI – New construction of an asphalt tanker and a chemical tanker propelled with fuel gas engines. HAZID as workshop leader to assess the general layout, the fuel gas installation, its operation and the impacts from and on the surroundings and the LNG bunkering operations and HAZOP to assess the fuel gas system of the tankers and the LNG bunkering operations.

    MOL – RCM study to model the FSRU MOL URUGUAY in order to optimize maintenance plan and spare parts.

    A2V / ENSM - Composite materials of a Fast Passengers ship HAZID study as workshop leader to assess the safe exploitation and construction of the passenger ship.

    IHM Survey – Inventory of Hazardous Materials survey on board vessels.

    GTT – HAZID study for a 6.5k LNG bunker vessel LeaNG to bunker a cruise gas-fuelled cruise ship

  • Biomar - Second Mate

    2012 - 2012 BIOMAR (CDD)
    Oil / Chimical Tanker FLORENCE B

    - To keep the watch at sea and during cargo operations, to update navigation charts & documentation;

    - To inspect ballast and cargo tanks giving me some structure notions;

    - To manage the familiarization of the crew with firefighting, lifesaving appliances, safety and security rules and to investigate & report any accident or near miss with the Senior Officers; and,

    - Safe guarding the vessels compliancy within SOLAS, ISM and ISPS and STCW to ensure the vessel and crew were always ready for Port State Control and for Flag Authorities audits or surveys.

  • BW Maritime France SAS - Fourth & Third Engineer

    2009 - 2012 BW Maritime France SAS
    VLCCs BW UTAH/BW ULAN, LPGs BW NICE/BW NANTES

    - To ensure electrical power of the vessel with all auxiliary equipment;

    - To maintain steam plant with all auxiliary equipment;

    - In charge of the bunkering & transfer operation; and,

    - In charge of the spare parts stock and orders (via AMOS software).

  • Ecole de Voile de Cagnes sur Mer - Sailing teacher

    2005 - 2005 Seasonal sailing teacher during the summer of the years 2005/2006/2007.

Formations

  • SONELO

    Les Alluets-Le-Roi 2016 - 2016 Diagnostician asbestos certificate

  • Bureau Veritas Certification

    Lyon 2016 - 2016 Training to know the risk of the asbestos

    Training to know the risk of the asbestos (Formation des travailleurs à la prévention des risques liés à l’amiante)

  • Interface3

    Paris 2015 - 2015 Training for leading english meeting

    Training for leading english meeting (INT507 Conduite de Réunion Anglais)

  • Risktec

    Paris 2014 - 2014 Training for Avaibility, Reliability and Maintainability (ARM) Analysis

    Training for Avaibility, Reliability and Maintainability (ARM) Analysis (module code 7538ENGRSK and 7538RSKDL)

  • Bureau Veritas

    Paris 2013 - 2013 Risk-analysis-Formation

    Risk-analysis-Formation (SMS121 Bureau Veritas)

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure De La Marine (ENSM) Marseille

    Marseille 2012 - 2013 DESMM

    Merchant Marine Academy/ ENSM Marseille, France
    Unlimited Officer Certificate / Equivalent as Engineering Master II
    Entitling the holder to serve as an officer in charge of navigational or engineering watch on all ships

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure De La Marine (ENSM) Marseille

    Marseille 2005 - 2009 Unlimited Junior Officer Certificate

    Entitling to serve as a junior officer in charge of a navigational or engineering watch on all ships

  • Collège - Lycée Stanislas

    Nice 1998 - 2005 High School Certificate

    Science High School Certificate (option physics & chemistry)
Annuaire des membres :