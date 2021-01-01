Menu

Nicolas GRÉBERT

Tremblay En France

En résumé

The Panalpina Group is one of the world's leading providers of supply chain solutions, combining intercontinental Air and Ocean Freight with comprehensive Value-Added Logistics Services and Supply Chain Services. Thanks to its in-depth industry know-how and customized IT systems, Panalpina provides globally integrated end-to-end solutions tailored to its customers' supply chain management needs.

The Panalpina Group operates a global network with some 500 branches in more than 80 countries. In a further 80 countries, it cooperates closely with partner companies. Panalpina employs approximately 15,500 people worldwide.

Mes compétences :
Achats
Approvisionnement
human resources
Logistics
Logistique
Procurement
Purchasing
Sourcing
Supply chain

Entreprises

  • Panalpina - Customer Service Coordinator - Doha - Qatar

    Tremblay En France 2013 - maintenant The Panalpina Group is one of the world's leading providers of supply chain solutions, combining intercontinental Air and Ocean Freight with comprehensive Value-Added Logistics Services and Supply Chain Services. Thanks to its in-depth industry know-how and customized IT systems, Panalpina provides globally integrated end-to-end solutions tailored to its customers' supply chain management needs.

    The Panalpina Group operates a global network with some 500 branches in more than 80 countries. In a further 80 countries, it cooperates closely with partner companies. Panalpina employs approximately 15,500 people worldwide.

  • Orion Pte Ltd. - Assistant en marketing

    2010 - 2011 Stage de 6 mois au sein du groupe Orion a Singapour.
    Orion est une agence de recrutement pour les secteurs industriels (pétrole & gaz, minier, aérospatial, construction...)
    http://www.orionjobs.com/

    Missions :
    - Étude concurrentielle
    - Mise a jour de la base de donnée CVs

  • STAT Marine UK - Assistant en marketing et administration

    2009 - maintenant Stage de 6 mois au sein de STAT Marine Ltd, a Canterbury (UK).

    STAT Marine est un cabinet d’ingénierie et de recrutement pour le secteur pétrolier.
    http://www.stat-marine.com/

    Missions :
    - Analyse du marché
    - Vérification des différents documents administratif des consultants

  • STAT Marine - Assistant SI et marketing

    2007 - maintenant Stage de 2 mois au sein de STAT Marine SAS, a Nîmes.

    STAT Marine est un cabinet d’ingénierie et de recrutement pour le secteur pétrolier.
    http://www.stat-marine.com/

    Missions :
    - Aide a la mise en place d'un nouveau système d'information interne.
    - Etude de la Concurrence

  • Embleton Hall - Chef de salle

    2004 - 2006 Chef de salle saisonnier dans un hôtel 4 étoiles, management d’une équipe de 10 serveurs, gestion des commandes et accueil de la clientèle.

Formations

  • Coventry University (Coventry)

    Coventry 2009 - 2010

  • Sup De Co La Rochelle (La Rochelle)

    La Rochelle 2006 - 2011 Option Achat et Logistique & SI

Réseau