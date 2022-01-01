Retail
Nicolas GUILLERET
Ajouter
Nicolas GUILLERET
Montoir-de-Bretagne
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
IDEA Groupe
- Chargé d'affaires
Montoir-de-Bretagne
2017 - maintenant
IDEA Groupe
- Responsable de site
Montoir-de-Bretagne
2014 - 2017
Manager d'un centre de profit.
Formations
ICAM
Nantes
2000 - 2005
Réseau
Alice THIRIET
François KANY
Ghislain BAUDICHAUD
Guénaël PASQUIERS
Jérémy LELIÈVRE
Mathieu BENOIT
Norman LE BLANC
Sylvain GANTIER