Nicolas HANS

En résumé

Étudiant Bac+3 en Bachelor Affaires Internationales à l’École de Management (Business School) de Strasbourg.
Jeune et énergique, j'aime m'investir au maximum dans les projets qui me plaisent, j'anticipe le long terme et voit ma facilité de prise de contact comme un atout majeur dans mes débuts de carrière.

Studying in "Bachelor Affaires Internationnales" at EM Strasbourg Business School..
Young and energetic,I like to imply myself at 100% into the projects which please me, I anticipate the long term and I have an easy contact either if it is with complete strangers on a personal or professional level.

Mes compétences :
WiX
Information Technology
Anticipation
Innovation
Social media
Microsoft PowerPoint
Secourisme
Gestion du stress
Analyse des besoins
Rugby
Poker hold'em
Attestation de Formation aux Premiers Secours
Méditation

Entreprises

  • L&L Products - Chargé de l'étude de marché du produit DECI-TEX

    2015 - 2015 Market study based on analysis of competition in HVAC sector (open/closed cell foams, cotton shoddy, fibreglass, air laid fibers)

  • EM Strasbourg Business School - Staff admissible

    Strasbourg 2014 - 2014 Pôle logement
    - Accueil des admissibles
    - Maitrise de techniques d'expression orale
    - Organisateur des répartitions au logement de +100 étudiants par jour
    - Assistant mise en place du système informatique de logement

  • K'Ré D'Asse - Vendeur Confectionneur

    2013 - maintenant Vente et création de produits à emporter
    Création d'un site Web, mis en page, photographie, création de la charte graphique, arborescence
    Gestion de la boutique

Formations

  • Vytautas Magnus University

    Kaunas 2014 - 2014 Bac+3

    Following courses based on : Consumer Behavior - Neuromarketing - Marketing - Communication

  • Ecole De Management De Strasbourg

    Strasbourg 2012 - 2015 Bachelor Affaires Internationales

    Étudiant en Marketing International
    Expatrié à New York (NY) et Kaunas (Lituanie).

    Matières enseignées :

    - Management
    - Marketing
    - Comptabilité
    - Economie
    - Droit
    - Mathématiques financières
    - Statistiques
    - Communication
    - Informatique
    - Webdesign
    - Politique commerciale et de distribution
    - Négociation
    - Anglais
    - Espagnol
    - Portugais

