Nicolas HANS

Étudiant Bac+3 en Bachelor Affaires Internationales à l’École de Management (Business School) de Strasbourg.

Jeune et énergique, j'aime m'investir au maximum dans les projets qui me plaisent, j'anticipe le long terme et voit ma facilité de prise de contact comme un atout majeur dans mes débuts de carrière.



Studying in "Bachelor Affaires Internationnales" at EM Strasbourg Business School..

Young and energetic,I like to imply myself at 100% into the projects which please me, I anticipate the long term and I have an easy contact either if it is with complete strangers on a personal or professional level.



Mes compétences :

WiX

Information Technology

Anticipation

Innovation

Social media

Microsoft PowerPoint

Secourisme

Gestion du stress

Analyse des besoins

Rugby

Poker hold'em

Attestation de Formation aux Premiers Secours

Méditation