Nicolas HARDEL

VALLORBE

En résumé

 Motivated with strong experience in automotive industry especially in sales and development department.
 Important knowledge in design of plastic assembly components and in all the associated processes.
 Great experience of management of development team and in the respect of the budget, of the costs, of the lead-time and of the quality objectives.
 Very interested by the development of new projects and creative design in another sector.

Mes compétences :
 Project Management  Team Management  Expert

Entreprises

  • Vallotech - KEY ACCOUNT MANAGER / COSTING & DEVELOPMENT MANAGER

    2011 - maintenant  Follow-up of the English-speaking and French-speaking Customers (Turnover of 9 Millions of CHF).
     Development of Customer Loyalty.
     Increase of Business realized with one of our strategic customer (Turnover was 1.5 and become 6.5 Millions de CHF).

     Realization of the pre-studies and the technical analyses to calculate cost prices.
     Elaboration of all the cost calculations and all the sales offers.
     Technical interventions to customers upstream the projects.
     Contribution of technical expertise with Project Managers of Vallotech.

  • BOURBON-FABI (France) - PROJECT DIRECTOR (FAURECIA AND PSA PRODUCTS)

    2006 - 2011  Management of a team of 10 Project Managers and follow-up of different projects.
     Responsible of the design of the parts, of the implementation of the tooling and of the associated processes from the cost calculations till the mass production launch (Type of products developed: Door handles mechanisms, complete air flow system for car, Dashboard for car and decorative parts of door panel).
     Follow-up of the budgets, of the design, of the technical choices, of the validations, of the Customers, of the sub-contractors, of the partners and of the planning.

  • ERCE PLASTURGIE (France) - PROJECT MANAGER

    2002 - 2006  Follow-up and development of 40 injection moulds per year.
     Follow-up of the tooling adjustment in Czech-Republic and in China (Shenzhen)

  • ERCE PLASTURGIE (France) - QUALITY MANAGER PLANT AND DEVELOPMENT CENTER

    1998 - 2002  Put in place of the QS9000 and follow-up of the Customers

  • PLASTIC-OMNIUM (France) - QUALITY MANAGER

    1994 - 1998  Follow-up of Customers (Ford, Volvo, Opel, PSA et Renault)

  • DOMIPLAST (France) - OPERATOR, MACHINE SETTER AND TEAM LEADER

    1988 - 1994  Work during the week-end and the holiday periods in order to finance the Studies.

Formations

