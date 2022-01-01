Nicolas HARDEL

Motivated with strong experience in automotive industry especially in sales and development department.
Important knowledge in design of plastic assembly components and in all the associated processes.
Great experience of management of development team and in the respect of the budget, of the costs, of the lead-time and of the quality objectives.
Very interested by the development of new projects and creative design in another sector.
Mes compétences :
Project Management Team Management Expert
Pas de formation renseignée