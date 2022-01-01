Menu

Nicolas HASCOËT

TOULOUSE

Entreprises

  • KUEHNE+NAGEL Aerospace & Industry - IT/IS Director

    2012 - maintenant - Management of IT/IS Team
    - In charge of management of Infrastructure projects : Security, network, hosting
    - design and deployment of harmonized solutions in Europe for Aerospace and Industry
    - Coordination of International IT/IS projects

  • KUEHNE+NAGEL - IS Product Manager

    Arcueil 2011 - 2012 Responsable des solutions IS
    Harmonisation des solutions IS
    Management d'équipe
    Réduction des coûts de développement

  • Kuehne + Nagel DSIA - IS Project Leader

    Ferrieres en Brie 2010 - 2011 In charge of IS Projects from development perspective.

  • Kuehne + Nagel DSIA - Analyste chef de projet

    Ferrieres en Brie 2006 - 2010 In charge of IS Solutions development into WMS (Warehouse Management System) solutions
    - Embedded solutions design and development
    - Web solutions design and development
    - Logistic functional knowledge: Stock management, Logistic processes...

    Involved then in charge of international projects.

    Several time in charge of complete projects as project leader

Formations

