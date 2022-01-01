Nicolas HASCOËT

-
KUEHNE+NAGEL Aerospace & Industry
- IT/IS Director
2012 - maintenant
- Management of IT/IS Team
- In charge of management of Infrastructure projects : Security, network, hosting
- design and deployment of harmonized solutions in Europe for Aerospace and Industry
- Coordination of International IT/IS projects
KUEHNE+NAGEL
- IS Product Manager
Arcueil
2011 - 2012
Responsable des solutions IS
Harmonisation des solutions IS
Management d'équipe
Réduction des coûts de développement
Kuehne + Nagel DSIA
- IS Project Leader
Ferrieres en Brie
2010 - 2011
In charge of IS Projects from development perspective.
Kuehne + Nagel DSIA
- Analyste chef de projet
Ferrieres en Brie
2006 - 2010
In charge of IS Solutions development into WMS (Warehouse Management System) solutions
- Embedded solutions design and development
- Web solutions design and development
- Logistic functional knowledge: Stock management, Logistic processes...
Involved then in charge of international projects.
Several time in charge of complete projects as project leader