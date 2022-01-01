Nicolas HAUCHECORNE

Finance Professional serving as business partner to leader in the
formulation, execution & measurement of business strategy.
Mes compétences :
Funding
Manager
Trésorier
Entreprises
General Electric Grid Solutions
- Regional Business Controller (China & APAC)
Paris2014 - maintenant• Provide business performance analytics to identify financial trends, drive growth, highlight risk and opportunities and ensure operational coordination
• Provide leadership to Grid finance community within the region, mentor and develop finance talent
ALSTOM GRID
- Lead Project Controller (HVDC project based in Sweden)
Saint Ouen2012 - 2014Fully involved in the strategic HVDC project in Sweden, 240 M€ Sales and led all decisions regarding financial strategy & results. (6 legal entities involved)
AREVA T&D
- Grid Treasury & Bonds Manager
Paris La Defense2009 - 2012• Accountable in Cash Management including Forex & bonds, supported by team of 5 experts.
• Ensured proper involvement of each business unit in treasury process
• Led transverse projects as working capital workshop & Swiftnet
Transverse actions (cash collection, swiftnet...)
LBC Group
- Group Controller
2008 - 2009• Led the development, implementation and measurement of budget and participated in successful project execution by delivering monthly reporting
• Managed worldwide treasury tool from RFQ definition to final set up.
SAUR
- Group Treasurer
2005 - 2008Group Flow managemen and pooling.
Banking relationship
Treasury Forecast
Mngt of 4 treasurers
SAUR
- Treasury Manager France
2002 - 2005Cash management and guarantee issuance for France perimeter
Mngt of 2 treasurers.
XRT tool management
GEOXIA
- Group Cash Manager
Rueil Malmaison2000 - 2002Euro cash pool set-up and management (XRT)
Real estate leasing