Nicolas HAUCHECORNE

Paris

En résumé

Finance Professional serving as business partner to leader in the
formulation, execution & measurement of business strategy.

Mes compétences :
Funding
Manager
Trésorier

Entreprises

  • General Electric Grid Solutions - Regional Business Controller (China & APAC)

    Paris 2014 - maintenant • Provide business performance analytics to identify financial trends, drive growth, highlight risk and opportunities and ensure operational coordination  
    • Provide leadership to Grid finance community within the region, mentor and develop finance talent

  • ALSTOM GRID - Lead Project Controller (HVDC project based in Sweden)

    Saint Ouen 2012 - 2014 Fully involved in the strategic HVDC project in Sweden, 240 M€ Sales and led all decisions regarding financial strategy & results. (6 legal entities involved)

  • AREVA T&D - Grid Treasury & Bonds Manager

    Paris La Defense 2009 - 2012 • Accountable in Cash Management including Forex & bonds, supported by team of 5 experts.
    • Ensured proper involvement of each business unit in treasury process
    • Led transverse projects as working capital workshop & Swiftnet

    Transverse actions (cash collection, swiftnet...)

  • LBC Group - Group Controller

    2008 - 2009 • Led the development, implementation and measurement of budget and participated in successful project execution by delivering monthly reporting
    • Managed worldwide treasury tool from RFQ definition to final set up.

  • SAUR - Group Treasurer

    2005 - 2008 Group Flow managemen and pooling.
    Banking relationship
    Treasury Forecast
    Mngt of 4 treasurers

  • SAUR - Treasury Manager France

    2002 - 2005 Cash management and guarantee issuance for France perimeter
    Mngt of 2 treasurers.
    XRT tool management

  • GEOXIA - Group Cash Manager

    Rueil Malmaison 2000 - 2002 Euro cash pool set-up and management (XRT)
    Real estate leasing

Formations