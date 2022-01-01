Menu

Nicolas HAUSWALD

Les Ulis

En résumé

General Management of SME.
Business Plan and strategy definition and implementation.

Committed Executive Leader with proven history of successes in General Management, Strategy, International Sales, Business Development and Marketing

Critical Communications (LTE 4G, TETRA, PMR)
Secured Communications,
Homeland Security, Defense,
Cyber Security,
Communications Intelligence, Electronic Warfare, Law Enforcement, National Security,
Intelligence Acquisition (OSINT, SIGINT, COMINT), Data Analysis

Mes compétences :
Business development
Développement commercial
Management
Négociation
Vente
Marketing
Communication

Entreprises

  • Etelm - CEO

    Les Ulis 2016 - maintenant

  • BAE Systems Applied Intelligence - Sales Director

    2008 - 2015

  • Capgemini Outsourcing Services - Network Project Manager

    2007 - 2008 - Project Management of network deployment
    - Work on the definition of the financial baseline of the overall project (network part)
    - In charge of the Overall Volume Collection project
    - Definition of the Network Work Units used for invoicing
    - Work on the definition of Key Performance Indicator
    - SLAs

  • ETI UK Ltd. - Project Manager

    2004 - 2007

  • Alcatel - Ingénieur Déploiement Télécom

    Paris 2001 - 2004

Formations