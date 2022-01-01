Nicolas HAUSWALD

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Boulogne-Billancourt
General Management of SME.
Business Plan and strategy definition and implementation.
Committed Executive Leader with proven history of successes in General Management, Strategy, International Sales, Business Development and Marketing
Critical Communications (LTE 4G, TETRA, PMR)
Secured Communications,
Homeland Security, Defense,
Cyber Security,
Communications Intelligence, Electronic Warfare, Law Enforcement, National Security,
Intelligence Acquisition (OSINT, SIGINT, COMINT), Data Analysis
Mes compétences :
Business development
Développement commercial
Management
Négociation
Vente
Marketing
Communication