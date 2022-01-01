Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Nicolas HECKER
Ajouter
Nicolas HECKER
STRASBOURG
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Strasbourg
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
L&L Products
- Acheteur
maintenant
Formations
ISEG INSTITUT SUPERIEUR EUROPEEN DE GESTION
Paris
1999 - 2004
Commerce International - Achats
Réseau
Adrien JUILLOT
Antonio MARQUES
Christine HENRIET
Gregory MECKERT
Marc SITTLER
Noémie SAINTE-BEUVE
Raphael BUSSIERE
Séverine BELOEIL-BEAUCHET
Stéphane MUTEAU
Vincent HOFF