Nicolas HENROT

Mes compétences :
Campaign Commander (Email Vision)
Excel
Outlook
Microsoft Word
Adobe InDesign
Adobe illustrator
Microsoft Publisher
Google adwords
Adobe photoshop
Power point
Entreprises
Fruzzel
- Consultant digital & Content manager
2013 - maintenantManagement of several affiliate marketing aspects through e-mail marketing, landing page, lead generation, Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and media planning. Full immersion in Spain (Benicarló, Province of Castellón)
Media Consulta Belgium
- Junior PR intern
2012 - 2012Internship in a communication agency for a period of 3 months in Brussels. Event organization in the political world through pan European campaigns for several EU Directorate-General as well as european agencies
Music Culture Event
- On-line reputation manager of a non-profit-making organization
2010 - 2010SEO and online communications management of the music school la Clé de Fa in Rixensart (Belgium)
Université Catholique de Louvain la Neuve (UCL)
- Delegate in organizing an event
2010 - 2010Organization of a conference on the advertising communication of companies on the web and the e-reputation at the Cinéscope of Louvain-la-Neuve (Belgium), within the context of a UCL class. Role : in charge of managing a team to contact stakeholders
Formations
UCL (Université Catholique De Louvain-La-Neuve) (Louvain La Neuve)
Louvain La Neuve2010 - 2012Master's Degree in Public Relations
Graduated with "Magna Cum Laude"
Options: external communication - internal communication - Erasmus (Salamanca, Spain)
Thesis: IPCC communication on climate change - Is the climato-scepticism in the media an exclusively Anglo-Saxon phenomenon?
Universidad Pontificia De Salamanca (Madrid)
Madrid2010 - 2011Erasmus exchange in Spain (6 months)
UCL (Université Catholique De Louvain-La-Neuve) (Louvain La Neuve)
Louvain La Neuve2007 - 2010Bachelor's Degree in Information & Communication