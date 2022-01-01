Menu

Nicolas HENROT

BENICARLO

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Campaign Commander (Email Vision)
Excel
Outlook
Microsoft Word
Adobe InDesign
Adobe illustrator
Microsoft Publisher
Google adwords
Adobe photoshop
Power point

Entreprises

  • Fruzzel - Consultant digital & Content manager

    2013 - maintenant Management of several affiliate marketing aspects through e-mail marketing, landing page, lead generation, Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and media planning. Full immersion in Spain (Benicarló, Province of Castellón)

  • Media Consulta Belgium - Junior PR intern

    2012 - 2012 Internship in a communication agency for a period of 3 months in Brussels. Event organization in the political world through pan European campaigns for several EU Directorate-General as well as european agencies

  • Music Culture Event - On-line reputation manager of a non-profit-making organization

    2010 - 2010 SEO and online communications management of the music school la Clé de Fa in Rixensart (Belgium)

  • Université Catholique de Louvain la Neuve (UCL) - Delegate in organizing an event

    2010 - 2010 Organization of a conference on the advertising communication of companies on the web and the e-reputation at the Cinéscope of Louvain-la-Neuve (Belgium), within the context of a UCL class. Role : in charge of managing a team to contact stakeholders

Formations

  • UCL (Université Catholique De Louvain-La-Neuve) (Louvain La Neuve)

    Louvain La Neuve 2010 - 2012 Master's Degree in Public Relations

    Graduated with "Magna Cum Laude"

    Options: external communication - internal communication - Erasmus (Salamanca, Spain)

    Thesis: IPCC communication on climate change - Is the climato-scepticism in the media an exclusively Anglo-Saxon phenomenon?

  • Universidad Pontificia De Salamanca (Madrid)

    Madrid 2010 - 2011 Erasmus exchange in Spain (6 months)

  • UCL (Université Catholique De Louvain-La-Neuve) (Louvain La Neuve)

    Louvain La Neuve 2007 - 2010 Bachelor's Degree in Information & Communication

    Graduated with "Cum Laude"

Réseau