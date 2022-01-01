Nicolas HIRSCH

Mes compétences :
XEROX Training (sales, management, PNL)
KRAUTHAMER Manager Teaining
How to dévelop your leadership
Entreprises
Qlik
- Senior Regional Sales Director France,
2015 - maintenantLead and coach regional sales team (10 people) in developing prospects, qualifying opportunities and closing sales throughout the region.
Coach and mentor account executives to apply and utilize the Qlik sales strategy and methodology. Ensure that a strong pipeline is built and managed throughout the region. Manages a sales force, making recommendations on sales quotas, assigning territories and accounts to sales representatives in order to achieve agreed sales targets.
Making recommendation on sales quotas, assigning territories and accounts to sales representatives in order to achieve agreed sales target. Exceed revenue target as directed by Country & Corporate strategy.
Working collaboratively with Qlik team cross-functionally including corporate marketing, pre and post sales consultants to ensure one Qlik approach and to leverage opportunities.
2015 : 126% YTD ( +58% growth/2014)
2016 : 145% YTD (+45% growth/2015) President's Club
2017 : 158% YTD - Regional Sales Director of the year
MicroStrategy
- Directeur Commercial
Courbevoie2007 - 2014I joined Microstrategy, leading worldwide provider of business intelligence (BI) software, with the mission to build company success “from scratch” on the Bank, Insurance Services and Industry territories.
We signed many significant and large transactions and new references (*): Société Générale*, Crédit Agricole*, POINT P*, ERAMET*, CEVA Santé*, SEPPIC*, MPRO*, PUM PLASTIQUES*, GMF*, LBPF*, AXA, BNP PF, Saint Gobain, MICHELIN, STIME, PMU, La Poste DORH, COVEA FINANCE*, DEXIA SOFAXIS*, ACCOR *, BPCE Assurance*, GEFCO*, SMABTP*, BPCE RH*, Adecco*, Pages Jaunes*, KERING*, CACP*, CECAZ*
2008: 90% licenses Goal
2009: 138% licenses Goal (Presidence Club 2009 - 76% revenue with new references)
2010: 95% licenses Goal
2011: 120% Licenses Goal (Presidence Club 2011 – 80% revenue with new references)
2012: 90% Licenses Goal (70% revenue with new references)
2013: 115% Licenses Goal (75% revenue with new references)
2014: 100%Licenses Goal YTD
Compuware
- Sales + Directeur Commercial
Boulogne-Billancourt1996 - 2007District Sales Manager 5 years
Management and Coaching (team of 7 Sales Rep). Running 30% of licenses revenue (6 M€) and 1,5 M€ of Services revenue.
In charge of MVS and Distributed solutions on large accounts: BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, Caisses d’Epargne, Société Générale, France Telecom, Bouygues Telecom. 100% Club 2003.
2001 : 100% Club
2003 : 100% Club
Professional Services Sales Manager 1 an
Increase of professional services activity and revenue. In charge, personally, of 50% of the objectives. Perfecting the business model for the Compuware sales force (3 districts).
Reach the profitability objective. Cooperative selling through alternate channels.
Sales Executive 4 ans
In charge of the MVS and Distributed solution on large accounts. Responsible for the “Business Performance Club” with a mission to bring what the sales force needs to increase business (success stories, references accounts).
XEROX
- Account Manager + Team leader
Saint-Denis1990 - 1996Sales manager prospect
Sales engineer on strategic Public Accounts (Government / Social and Education Ministry). €760K turnover - Win 7 takeover bids - 100% Customer satisfaction -
Traîner
Trainer at the Xerox European training Center - In charge of the Sales Training of the Xerox Sales Force - Cursus : Sales - Négociation - Product presentation - Prospection Cold Calling - How to talk in front of audience -
HB PRODUCTION
- Production Agent
1988 - 1990Création of indépendant label
Production of artistes, albums and évents organization