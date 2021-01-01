Nicolas IGLESIAS

Mes compétences :
Commercial
Compétiteur
dynamique
Management
Entreprises
Sas Iglou
- Président directeur général
2019 - maintenant
Prodim
- Animateur des ventes
VITROLLES CEDEX2016 - maintenant
Prodim
- Technico-commercial santé
VITROLLES CEDEX2016 - maintenantDéveloppement du portefeuille santé sur 11 départements.
ABC Décoration
- Co-gérant
2015 - maintenant
Prodim
- Technico-commercial confirmé
VITROLLES CEDEX2011 - 2015reprise d'un fichier client très faible voir inexistant, prospection active sur les secteur du 31 ET 32. Suivi client et fidélisation.
Démonstration et formation à l'utilisation des produits et matériels.
ZEP INDUSTRIES
- VRP
2009 - 2010Prospection active (portefeuille client Inexistant), réalisation de vente en one shot en B to B, suivi et fidélisation.
3M Production
- Commercial
2008 - 2009Commercial en outils de communication, prospection reprise à 0, suivi client.