Menu

Nicolas IGLESIAS

TOULOUSE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Commercial
Compétiteur
dynamique
Management

Entreprises

  • Sas Iglou - Président directeur général

    2019 - maintenant

  • Prodim - Animateur des ventes

    VITROLLES CEDEX 2016 - maintenant

  • Prodim - Technico-commercial santé

    VITROLLES CEDEX 2016 - maintenant Développement du portefeuille santé sur 11 départements.

  • ABC Décoration - Co-gérant

    2015 - maintenant

  • Prodim - Technico-commercial confirmé

    VITROLLES CEDEX 2011 - 2015 reprise d'un fichier client très faible voir inexistant, prospection active sur les secteur du 31 ET 32. Suivi client et fidélisation.
    Démonstration et formation à l'utilisation des produits et matériels.

  • ZEP INDUSTRIES - VRP

    2009 - 2010 Prospection active (portefeuille client Inexistant), réalisation de vente en one shot en B to B, suivi et fidélisation.

  • 3M Production - Commercial

    2008 - 2009 Commercial en outils de communication, prospection reprise à 0, suivi client.

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau