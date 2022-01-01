Nicolas IMBERT

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris
Compétences Opérationnelles :
> Web Analytics, Référencement Google (SEM & SEO)
> Analyse, Statistiques,
> Stratégie, Marketing,
> Optimisation,mesure de performance
> Gestion de projet, planification, coordination, formation
> Réponse à appels d'offres, Chiffrage, Achats
> Simulations numériques
Informatique :
> Logiciels pratiqués :
Pack Office (niveau expert)
MS Project, Primavera P3
LaTeX,
Matlab
> Outils web:
Google Adwords
Google Analytics
Adobe Omniture (Certifié Expert Implementation for Omniture)
> Langages connus:
SQL (requêtes)
C/C++
Fortran
Langues pratiquées:
> Anglais (courant)
> Allemand (courant)
> Espagnol (scolaire)
> Chinois (notions)
Mes compétences :
Analyse statistiques
Analytics
Business
Business analyst
Coordination
Gestion de projet
Internet
Management
Management de projet
Manager
Marketing
Optimisation
Performance
Référencement
SEM
Seo
Statistiques
Stratégie
Stratégie web
Traffic manager
Web