Nicolas IMBERT

Levallois-Perret

Election législatives 2022

Compétences Opérationnelles :
> Web Analytics, Référencement Google (SEM & SEO)
> Analyse, Statistiques,
> Stratégie, Marketing,
> Optimisation,mesure de performance
> Gestion de projet, planification, coordination, formation
> Réponse à appels d'offres, Chiffrage, Achats
> Simulations numériques

Informatique :
> Logiciels pratiqués :
Pack Office (niveau expert)
MS Project, Primavera P3
LaTeX,
Matlab
> Outils web:
Google Adwords
Google Analytics
Adobe Omniture (Certifié Expert Implementation for Omniture)

> Langages connus:
SQL (requêtes)
C/C++
Fortran

Langues pratiquées:
> Anglais (courant)
> Allemand (courant)
> Espagnol (scolaire)
> Chinois (notions)

  • Datawords - Multilingual Webmarketing Director

    Levallois-Perret 2011 - 2011 Directeur du Pôle
    Prestations webmarketing multilingues pour clients internationaux

    Activités Web Analytics, SEM, SEO, Social Media
    Expert Web Analytics, certifié Omniture

  • Datawords - Web Analytics Manager

    Levallois-Perret 2010 - maintenant Web Agence multilingue dans le domaine du luxe

    Suivi et Analyse des performances média
    Trafic sur site web, SEM, SEO, Bannières pub

    Interface technique avec agences partenaires, coordination
    Reporting auprès des directions Digital Media

  • Criteo - Business Intelligence Analyst ou Traffic Manager ou Dataminer

    PARIS 2010 - 2010 Optimisation de campagnes de retargeting publicitaire du point de vue advertiser (fidélisation client) et publisher (business development):


    Paramétrage AdServer, analyse statistique à court et moyen termes

  • ITEC - Responsable d'opérations

    Saint-Sylvain-d'Anjou 2009 - 2010 Solutions d’économies d’énergie pour éclairage public

    Pilotage de la mise en place du système et des tests,
    Assistance au client dans la définitions des besoins,
    Définition des process,
    Prospection et suivi fournisseurs,
    Interface technique entre MOA et MOE, reporting, coordination

  • Dassault Aviation - Stagiaire en R&D

    Saint-Cloud 2007 - 2007 Projet de Fin d'Etude : Simulations numériques appliquées aux phénomènes radar

  • Meotec - Consultant en management de projet

    Boulogne Billancourt 2007 - 2009 3 missions chez des grands acteurs de l'industrie et du tertiaire
    secteurs : Télecom / Défense / Facility Management

    FACEO Assistant Acheteur - Projet d'affiliation Fournisseurs
    Phoning 1500 fournisseurs, contractualisation (CA global 147 M€), consolidation Base de données

    SAGEM SECURITY(aujourd'hui MORPHO):
    Réponse à Appels d'Offres internationaux dans la biométrie
    Analyse, étude amont, chiffrage, rédaction des propositions techniques et financières (en anglais)

    CS (Communications & Systems) :
    Assistant Chef de projet – Maintenance équipements Radio de la Marine
    Optimisation process, création de reporting pour mesurer la performance, coordination, relation client

  • University of Cambridge, Center for Mathematical Science - Stagiaire en Recherche en Mathématiques Financières

    2006 - 2006 Recherche en mathématiques financières
    Résultats publiés dans la revue Finance & Stochastics

  • Technifor HKS, Shanghai, Chine - Stagiaire Marketing

    2005 - 2005 Analyse stratégique du marché automobile asiatique et de la concurrence pour un équipementier

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Techniques Avancées (Paris)

    Paris 2004 - 2007 Mathématiques appliquées

  • Lycée Hoche

    Versailles 1999 - 2004 scientifique (lycée + classes prépa ingénieur)

    1ère S, Terminale S, PCSI, PSI*

