Nicolas JALBY

Sales Manager / Business Manager. Spécialiste des technologies de mesure environnementale
Mes compétences :
Environnement
Energie
Entreprises
Vertikal Messtechnik GmbH
- Managing Director
Direction générale | Berlin2020 - maintenantInternational Sales and Marketing for environmental measurement technologies
LSI Lastem
- Sales Manager Europe
Commercial | Berlin2020 - maintenantSince 1972, LSI-LASTEM Srl of Milano (Italy), manufactures and delivers worldwide the most complete range of high-quality environmental monitoring systems.
LSI-LASTEM instruments suits virtually any type of application, guaranteeing accurate and reliable measurement of environmental parameters both for portable and long-term monitoring, outdoors and indoors.
G. Lufft GmbH (Danaher Group)
- Head of Global Sales
2017 - 2019
EKO INSTRUMENTS Europe B.V
- Sales Manager
2012 - 2017• Sales and Marketing development in EMEA & South America
• Responsible for key clients in the field of photovoltaics or meteorology
• Definition of the communication strategy
• Analysis of new market potentials
Lufft Mess-und Regeltechnik GmbH
- Area Sales Manager
2008 - 2012• 2008-2010 Sales and Marketing development outside Europe
• 2010-2012 Sales and Marketing development Europe and Middle-East
• Responsible for key clients in the field of road infrastructures, meteorology, air quality systems, or building automation.
• Maintaining and improving the distribution network
• Analysis of new market potentials
NanoSense
- Directeur Commercial
2005 - 2008• Suivi des clients utilisateurs (Veolia, Suez) et distributeurs
• Prospection de nouveaux clients en Europe
• Création du site WEB
• Gestion d’une équipe SAV de 3 personnes
• Mise en place de la stratégie de développement
Gillette
- Responsable "Force de vente Supplétive"