Nicolas JALBY

  • Managing Director
  • Vertikal Messtechnik GmbH
  • Managing Director

Berlin

En résumé

Sales Manager / Business Manager. Spécialiste des technologies de mesure environnementale

Mes compétences :
Environnement
Energie

Entreprises

  • Vertikal Messtechnik GmbH - Managing Director

    Direction générale | Berlin 2020 - maintenant International Sales and Marketing for environmental measurement technologies

  • LSI Lastem - Sales Manager Europe

    Commercial | Berlin 2020 - maintenant Since 1972, LSI-LASTEM Srl of Milano (Italy), manufactures and delivers worldwide the most complete range of high-quality environmental monitoring systems.

    LSI-LASTEM instruments suits virtually any type of application, guaranteeing accurate and reliable measurement of environmental parameters both for portable and long-term monitoring, outdoors and indoors.

  • G. Lufft GmbH (Danaher Group) - Head of Global Sales

    2017 - 2019

  • EKO INSTRUMENTS Europe B.V - Sales Manager

    2012 - 2017 • Sales and Marketing development in EMEA & South America
    • Responsible for key clients in the field of photovoltaics or meteorology
    • Definition of the communication strategy
    • Analysis of new market potentials

  • Lufft Mess-und Regeltechnik GmbH - Area Sales Manager

    2008 - 2012 • 2008-2010 Sales and Marketing development outside Europe
    • 2010-2012 Sales and Marketing development Europe and Middle-East
    • Responsible for key clients in the field of road infrastructures, meteorology, air quality systems, or building automation.
    • Maintaining and improving the distribution network
    • Analysis of new market potentials

  • NanoSense - Directeur Commercial

    2005 - 2008 • Suivi des clients utilisateurs (Veolia, Suez) et distributeurs
    • Prospection de nouveaux clients en Europe
    • Création du site WEB
    • Gestion d’une équipe SAV de 3 personnes
    • Mise en place de la stratégie de développement

  • Gillette - Responsable "Force de vente Supplétive"

    2004 - 2005

