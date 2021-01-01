Nicolas JAUFFRET

Catenon Worldwide Executive Search is the Executive Search firm that has solved the integrated international search of professionals thanks to its worldwide operations platforms in more than 35 countries. We offer solutions to our clients' business problems, stemming from the current competitive business environment, to global searches for professional talent. Our consultants participate in domestic and international search processes in different countries and cultural settings.



Education:



2005: EXECUTIVE MBA (EADA)

2003: MASTER in Marketing and Sales Mangement (ESIC)

2002: Certificate in International Trade (Barcelona Activa)

1994: Degree in Business Administration (B.U.)

1992: Training in Economics and Banking techniques (C.S.)

1989: Courses and thesis in Law (University of Geneva)



Languages:



French: mother tongue

Spanish: high level

English: high level

German: high level

Catalan: medium level



Professional experience:



2010: (Barcelona + Paris) International Consultant, Human Resources sector



2006-2009: (Barcelona) Consultant in CATENON, Human Resources sector



2002-2005: (Barcelona) Independent Consultant, Financial and Marketing sector



1998-2001: (Barcelona) Controller of Traffic for a new project in TRANSFESA, Logistics industry. Promoted to Financial Controller at Headquarters (Madrid)



1996-1997: (Geneva) Independent Consultant, Financial sector



1994-1995: (Geneva) Power of Attorney at the CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK, Financial sector. Responsible for large investment projects with T.A.L. (first Canadian Pension Funds Management Institute)



1989-1992: (Geneva) Portfolio Manager in CREDIT SUISSE, Financial sector



Availability to travel.

Excellent recommendations.



Specialties: International Consulting in Human Resources