Nicolas JEGARD

Experience within Europeans FMCG companies than give a the habit to work with process, and my experience within “local” factory without process when I start (I built them) , give me a double culture and show my adaptation capacities.



Sales ; B2B and B2C , ( build new commercial policy , launch new commercial-distribution system )

Marketing ; launch new SKU, launch new product in market, TVC, portfolio optimization

Industrial; reorganization of process

Management; recruitment , termination, promotion, motivation system

....



Live in different cities than prove my adaptation capacity than can be again improve in an other CIS countries.



Mes compétences :

Agroalimentaire

Distribution

General management

PnL management

L management

Assembly Plants

management of dealers and retailers

base preparation

Restaurants

Private Equity

Newspapers

Management of sawing factory and furniture manufac