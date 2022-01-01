Nicolas JEGARD

-
Format Mach Company Kazakhstan
- Executive director / board member
2016 - maintenant
- Executive director / board member ( 1 000 employees ) :
Development of sales: work with key consumers, managing sales managers , build selling plan , follow delivery and payment.
General management: P&L management, coast optimization, build motivation system , strategical way for next 3 years
Management of factory : work on factory plan , launch of regular meeting to build communication between factory-sales-logistic.
-
Format Mach Company Kazakhstan
- Executive director / board member
2016 - maintenant
- Executive director / board member ( 1 000 employees ) :
Development of sales: work with key consumers, managing sales managers , build selling plan , follow delivery and payment.
General management: P&L management, coast optimization, build motivation system , strategical way for next 3 years
Management of factory : work on factory plan , launch of regular meeting to build communication between factory-sales-logistic.
-
FormatMachCompany Kazakhstan
- Head of Astana representation
2015 - 2016
- Head of Astana’s office of FormatMachCompany:
Development of sales: work with government instance to work in export, make marketing supports for this target , send information to a delegation than was in Iran ( February 2016 ). Negotiation of new commercials conditions for 2016 with costumers. Find new tender platform to selling in Russia. Price analyses , and launch coast reduction to be competitive.
Draw strategical way for next 3 years ,
Refund of procedure : matters in expedition’s procedure than have effect on payment’s delay. Launch new procedures
Acceleration of homologation : to work with europeans companies we need to be homologate by those companies. Organization of meeting to make an update of the situation, launch a plan to solve matter and following of evolution, clause homologation for 2 consumers, launch homologation for new consumer.
-
Danone Brazil
- Chief Marketing Officer
2014 - 2015
Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Business Unit UHT and Co-packer: (Tunover of the BU 100 Million EUR )
Dissociation the structure UHT and co-packer from the existing Country Business Unit to make a focus on this business.
Build 3 years plan Marketing (positioning of brands, new products and new categories).
Build 3 years plan Sales ( Canals of distribution, price point by canal,...)
PnL amelioration ( proposition of launch new co-packer for optimization of logistical coats ).
Following of existing project (launch of product in categories for the BU).
-
Danone Russia-Belorussia - Tetra Pak
- Marketing and Sales project manager
2013 - 2014
Danone Russia = CANN 2 Billion EUR ( turnover with TetraPak 30 Million EUR )
- Marketing and Sales project manager for UHT category:
Innovation breakthrough; new product (better valorization of UHT white milk).
Portfolio optimization, PnL management.
Sales growth: on store animation
Sales polity buy canals, plan of sales by canals ( retail, dealers, direct).
Coast optimization: creation of a new delivery schema.
-
Данон индустрия, Danone
- Project manager for UHT category
2013 - 2014
Danone Russie
- Project manager for UHT category :
Innovation breakthrough; new product (better valorization of UHT white milk).
Sales growth: on store animation
Coast optimization: creation of a new delivery schema.
Regularization of nonpayment: payment from supplier of marketing investment from 2011-2012-2013
-
Danone Ukraine
- Brand Marketing Manager
2012 - 2013
Danone Ukraine CANN = 200 Million EUR (turnover with TetraPak 2,5 Million EUR )
- Brand Marketing Manager:
Coast optimization: order optimization, co-printable between brands, PnL management.
Line optimization: Change format of product to have one line with full utilization VS two lines with low utilization.
Re-launch product: new packaging = growth of 30-40% (different brands) vs Y-1
Positioning and assortment of the brand, redesign, new product launch, TVC copy adaptation. (Growth brand 50%
YTD)
-
Danone
- Project manager for UHT category and Brand Marketing Manager
Paris
2012 - 2013
Danone Ukraine
- Project manager for UHT category:
Point of contact for Tetra Pak in Danone to solve matters (marketing, industrial, logistic ,..) help both companies to understand each other’s to growing the category.
Coast optimization: order optimization, co-printable between brands
Line optimization: Change format of product to have one line full utilization VS two lines with low utilization.
Re-launch product: new packaging => growth of 30-40% (different brands) vs Y-1
- Brand Marketing Manager : ( since October 2012 ) definition of the positioning and the assortment of the brand, redesign, new product launch.
-
5asec Ukraine
- Retail Operations Director
2011 - 2012
5asec turnover 1 million EUR with 5 shops
- Retail Operations Director : (5 shops, 25 peoples)
Implementation of procedures 5àSec through training. , definition of objectives (sales of complementary services,
discount card) ,definition of price and promotions, recruiting new staff, create a motivation's system, launch an intern
newspaper, open new shop, installation of software in all shop.
-
5 a sec
- Operation Director
2011 - 2012
- Operations Director Retail: (5 shops, 25 peoples)
Implementation of procedures 5àSec through training. , definition of objectives (sales of complementary services, discount card)
Definition of price and promotions, recruiting new staff, create a motivation’s system, launch an intern newspaper, open new shop, installation of software in all shop.
-
BFB Ukraine
- Deputy director
2010 - 2011
BFB make furniture for Eastern Europe. 1.2 million EUR turnover.
: Management of sawing factory and furniture manufacture (130 employees ).
General management : re-fondation of fabrication process ( double digits growth of production capacities ), flowing
and regularization of payment, launch of CO program ( Coast Out ).
-
BFB
- Deputy Director
2010 - 2011
-Deputy director: Management of sawing factory and furniture manufacture (130 persons).
Plan productions organization, from the moment of transfer of materials in manufacture to goods release.
Management of the personnel, management client’s credits. In half a year double the production by new organization, planning of order, planning of raw material,..
-
ORANGINA SCHWEPPES
- Sales Director For chanel HORECA, Trade-Marketing Manager , Export Director
Levallois-Perret
2008 - 2010
-Sales Director for channel HORECA (HOtel, REstaurant, COffee , between 5 and 10 persons)
build commercial policies to have a better management of dealers and retailers
increasing c. customers in amount of 50%, sorting of network, creating the commercial policy. Sales stabilization in a declining market.
-Trade-Marketing Director (between 10 persons)
Separation of Trade marketing structure from the marketing department, set up of purchasing procedures, advertising product stock management, set up of recommended assortment.
-Export Director (2 persons) Customers management, set up of commercial strategy, prospecting new customers.
-Business development Manager searching for a partnership concerning the production or the distribution of new products.
-
ORANGINA Ukraine
- Sales and Trade marketing Director
2008 - 2010
800 people, 150 mions liters production in Local Brands 30 mions EUR turnover. Orangina production start in for channel HORECA (HOtel, REstaurant, COffee , between 5 and 10 persons) increasing
customers in amount of 50%, sorting of network, creating the commercial policy. Sales stabilization in a declining
market due a new sales policy
-Trade-Marketing Director (between 8 - 10 employees )
Separation of Trade marketing structure from the marketing department, set up of purchasing procedures, advertising
product stock management, set up of recommended assortment.
-Export Director (2 persons) Customers management, set up of commercial strategy, prospecting new customers.
-Business development Manager searching for a partnership concerning the production or the distribution of new
products, augmentation of numeric distribution.
-
Lactalis
- Business Development Manager
Laval
2005 - 2008
- Build commercial policies to have a better management of dealers and retailers , following and development of direct sales (analysis distribution percentage, putting into operation warehouses, analysis and recommendation of commercial needs, proposal of strategy to be applied to the dealer.
- Start-up new distribution method: need analysis, customer data base preparation, commercial terms creation, research of human and technical means (5 warehouses Kiev, Lvov, Nicolaev, Simferopole, Odessa, 50 persons)
-Working in field (50% of working time, from which 8 consecutive months in Simferopol) to follow the work of sales team
-
LACTALIS Ukraine
- Sales Business Development Manager
Laval
2005 - 2008
1st Ukrainian plant was bought by Lactalis (family-owned multinational,world number 2 for Dairy products) in 1995. Second plant
was bought at the end of 2004 overall 1.300 people, 60.000 tons produced, 70 mions EUR turnover. A third company was bought at the end of
2007 with additional 1.500 people and 40 mions EUR . Importation and exportations over the whole CIS countries area
Sales Business Development Manager
- Build commercial policy to have a better management of dealers and retailers, following and development of direct
sales (analysis distribution percentage, putting into operation warehouses, analysis and recommendation of commercial
needs, proposal of strategy to be applied to the dealer 20% of sales increase vs Y-1.
-Following and development of direct sales (analysis distribution percentage, putting into operation warehouses,
analysis and recommendation of commercial needs, proposal of strategy to be applied to the dealer.
- Start-up and Management of new distribution method: need analysis, customer data base preparation, commercial
terms creation, research of human and technical means (5 warehouses Kiev, Lvov, Nicolaev, Simferopole, Odessa, 50
persons) augmentation of distribution and augmentation of sales
-Working in field (50% of working time, from which 8 consecutive months in Simferopol) to follow the work of sales
team