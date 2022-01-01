Menu

Nicolas JEGARD

ASTANA

En résumé

Experience within Europeans FMCG companies than give a the habit to work with process, and my experience within “local” factory without process when I start (I built them) , give me a double culture and show my adaptation capacities.

Sales ; B2B and B2C , ( build new commercial policy , launch new commercial-distribution system )
Marketing ; launch new SKU, launch new product in market, TVC, portfolio optimization
Industrial; reorganization of process
Management; recruitment , termination, promotion, motivation system
....

Live in different cities than prove my adaptation capacity than can be again improve in an other CIS countries.

Mes compétences :
Agroalimentaire
Distribution
General management
PnL management
L management
Assembly Plants
management of dealers and retailers
base preparation
Restaurants
Private Equity
Newspapers
Management of sawing factory and furniture manufac

Entreprises

  • Format Mach Company Kazakhstan - Executive director / board member

    2016 - maintenant - Executive director / board member ( 1 000 employees ) :
    Development of sales: work with key consumers, managing sales managers , build selling plan , follow delivery and payment.
    General management: P&L management, coast optimization, build motivation system , strategical way for next 3 years
    Management of factory : work on factory plan , launch of regular meeting to build communication between factory-sales-logistic.

  • FormatMachCompany Kazakhstan - Head of Astana representation

    2015 - 2016 - Head of Astana’s office of FormatMachCompany:
    Development of sales: work with government instance to work in export, make marketing supports for this target , send information to a delegation than was in Iran ( February 2016 ). Negotiation of new commercials conditions for 2016 with costumers. Find new tender platform to selling in Russia. Price analyses , and launch coast reduction to be competitive.
    Draw strategical way for next 3 years ,
    Refund of procedure : matters in expedition’s procedure than have effect on payment’s delay. Launch new procedures
    Acceleration of homologation : to work with europeans companies we need to be homologate by those companies. Organization of meeting to make an update of the situation, launch a plan to solve matter and following of evolution, clause homologation for 2 consumers, launch homologation for new consumer.

  • Danone Brazil - Chief Marketing Officer

    2014 - 2015 Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Business Unit UHT and Co-packer: (Tunover of the BU 100 Million EUR )
    Dissociation the structure UHT and co-packer from the existing Country Business Unit to make a focus on this business.
    Build 3 years plan Marketing (positioning of brands, new products and new categories).
    Build 3 years plan Sales ( Canals of distribution, price point by canal,...)
    PnL amelioration ( proposition of launch new co-packer for optimization of logistical coats ).
    Following of existing project (launch of product in categories for the BU).

  • Danone Russia-Belorussia - Tetra Pak - Marketing and Sales project manager

    2013 - 2014 Danone Russia = CANN 2 Billion EUR ( turnover with TetraPak 30 Million EUR )
    - Marketing and Sales project manager for UHT category:
    Innovation breakthrough; new product (better valorization of UHT white milk).
    Portfolio optimization, PnL management.
    Sales growth: on store animation
    Sales polity buy canals, plan of sales by canals ( retail, dealers, direct).
    Coast optimization: creation of a new delivery schema.

  • Danone Ukraine - Brand Marketing Manager

    2012 - 2013 Danone Ukraine CANN = 200 Million EUR (turnover with TetraPak 2,5 Million EUR )
    - Brand Marketing Manager:
    Coast optimization: order optimization, co-printable between brands, PnL management.
    Line optimization: Change format of product to have one line with full utilization VS two lines with low utilization.
    Re-launch product: new packaging = growth of 30-40% (different brands) vs Y-1
    Positioning and assortment of the brand, redesign, new product launch, TVC copy adaptation. (Growth brand 50%
    YTD)

  • 5asec Ukraine - Retail Operations Director

    2011 - 2012 5asec turnover 1 million EUR with 5 shops
    - Retail Operations Director : (5 shops, 25 peoples)
    Implementation of procedures 5àSec through training. , definition of objectives (sales of complementary services,
    discount card) ,definition of price and promotions, recruiting new staff, create a motivation's system, launch an intern
    newspaper, open new shop, installation of software in all shop.

  • BFB Ukraine - Deputy director

    2010 - 2011 BFB make furniture for Eastern Europe. 1.2 million EUR turnover.
    : Management of sawing factory and furniture manufacture (130 employees ).
    General management : re-fondation of fabrication process ( double digits growth of production capacities ), flowing
    and regularization of payment, launch of CO program ( Coast Out ).

  • ORANGINA SCHWEPPES - Sales Director For chanel HORECA, Trade-Marketing Manager , Export Director

    Levallois-Perret 2008 - 2010 -Sales Director for channel HORECA (HOtel, REstaurant, COffee , between 5 and 10 persons)
    build commercial policies to have a better management of dealers and retailers
    increasing c. customers in amount of 50%, sorting of network, creating the commercial policy. Sales stabilization in a declining market.
    -Trade-Marketing Director (between 10 persons)
    Separation of Trade marketing structure from the marketing department, set up of purchasing procedures, advertising product stock management, set up of recommended assortment.
    -Export Director (2 persons) Customers management, set up of commercial strategy, prospecting new customers.
    -Business development Manager searching for a partnership concerning the production or the distribution of new products.

  • Lactalis - Business Development Manager

    Laval 2005 - 2008 - Build commercial policies to have a better management of dealers and retailers , following and development of direct sales (analysis distribution percentage, putting into operation warehouses, analysis and recommendation of commercial needs, proposal of strategy to be applied to the dealer.
    - Start-up new distribution method: need analysis, customer data base preparation, commercial terms creation, research of human and technical means (5 warehouses Kiev, Lvov, Nicolaev, Simferopole, Odessa, 50 persons)
    -Working in field (50% of working time, from which 8 consecutive months in Simferopol) to follow the work of sales team

Formations

  • IHEDREA

    Paris 2000 - 2004 IHEDREA (Institut des Hautes de Droit et
    Economie Agricole) IHEDREA is a multidisciplinary training school in 4 years of general high-level
    executives as likely to occur in agriculture, agribusiness and rural areas (Economy, law, management, and
    marketing)

  • Institut Hautes Etudes Droit Rural

    Levallois Perret 2000 - 2004 marketing agro-ali

  • Maison Familiale Rurale MFR (Montauban De Bretagne)

    Montauban De Bretagne 1996 - 1998 adresse intenet

    http://www.mfr35.asso.fr/presentation/fiche.php?etablissementid=9

  • Maison Famillial Et Rural MFR (Loudeac)

    Loudeac 1994 - 2000 adresse internet

    http://mfr-loudeac.asso.fr/

Réseau