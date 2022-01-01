Menu

Nicolas JEUNOT

Boulogne-Billancourt

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Finance d'entreprise
Contrôle de gestion
Finance
Consolidation

Entreprises

  • IJENKO - Financial manager

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2010 - maintenant Responsible for all finance, accounting, HR

  • Guangxi Danbaoli - Lesaffre group - Financial controller

    2007 - 2010 Responsable for the financial aspect of the construction of the new factory
    Reporting to the Group
    Relationship with the banks (BOC, CCB, ABC)
    Audit
    Internal control
    Tax optimization

  • Pv Conseils Shanghai Ltd - CFO

    2006 - 2007 Conslting company for toursim industry. On-line and out-line activities:
    I am in charge of :
    Generate annual and quarterly budget and financial report
    Supervise the cash-flow
    Provide financial analysis and reporting
    Supervise of the accounting ( management of the accounting staff)
    Set up of a legal structure of the Company ( WOFE)
    Handle the Human Resources tasks
    Set up of an ERP ( Tourplan) for the accounting and financial part

  • Leon Binet Hospital - Management auditor

    2004 - 2005 Implementation of key indicators for services
    Supervision of budgets, forecast, analysis reports
    Supervision of banking operations and investments
    Supervision of cash-flow

