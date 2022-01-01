Nicolas JONVAL

My paintings are fixed images, one can watch them as you can watch a movie. The eye moves upon the canvas and can stop on more or less figurative representations. A spectator sitting in a movie theater has his eyes moving on the silver screen, watching first what comes first to him, then he can scrutinize a character, then the background, letting himself go with the rhythm of the images. My paintings work in the same way. I try to have my paintings watched like animated images.

On top of that, I also combine reading and writing in my work. Many of my paintings represent a letter, a group of paintings can then become a word or a text.

My paintings are then a mix of different forms of art: painting, literature and cinema.









Mes peintures sont des images fixes, mais elles se regardent comme un film. Le regard se déplace sur la toile et tombe sur des représentations plus ou moins figuratives. Un spectateur dans une salle obscure a son regard qui se déplace sur la toile de l’écran, allant vers le premier plan, puis fixe un personnage, puis regarde l’arrière plan et ainsi de suite au fil des images qui se succèdent. Mes peintures fonctionnent de la même manière. Je fais en sorte que ma peinture, image fixe, soit vue comme un film, comme des images animées.

En plus de combiner la lecture de ma peinture à la lecture d’images animées, j’associe également la lecture alphabétique, l’écriture. En effet, chaque tableau représente une lettre, un ensemble de tableaux représente un mot, un texte.

Dans mes toiles, je mélange donc les arts : la peinture, la littérature et le cinéma.



