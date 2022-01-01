Retail
Nicolas JORIS
Nicolas JORIS
PARIS
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ENJ Conseil
- Fondateur
2014 - maintenant
Groupe Direct Performance
- Chef de projet Informatique et Internet
2011 - 2012
-
- Responsable Relation Client
Paris
2010 - 2011
Groupe Direct Performance
- Responsable Technique
2009 - 2010
Direct Performance
- Responsable Logistique
Albert
2006 - 2009
Formations
IFOCOP INTS
Paris
2004 - 2006
Réseau
Anna POUYET
Charles PASQUIER
Clément SUPLICE
Emmanuelle ESNAUD
Jean-Christophe TIXIER
Julien BECHKRI
Laurent ARLAUD
Matthieu ROBET
Pascal BARRET
Sophie BONATO BARCELORD