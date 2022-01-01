Nicolas JOURDAIN

Schenker Aeroparts FL, Miami USA
- AOG Desk Coordinator
2013 - maintenant
Responsible for supporting the daily aim to find the fastest and most efficient way of shipping AOG shipments to the final destination requested by the customer. Ensure proper handling of AOG shipments from pick up to deliver and continuous information flow between shipper, consignee, customer and Schenker network.Organization and coordination of Import/Export/Domestic AOG shipments (Aircraft on Ground) within Schenker network (National and Global), including hazmat cargo, oversize shipments, monitoring customs clearance with local branch or RLF departmentCommunicate with local branches, shipper, consignee, Schenker Network as necessary to ensure proper handling of shipments and on-time delivers.Monitor and control AOG operations with Customers, Branches, and Network to ensure proper level of service. Ensure information flow to/from customers, to/from local branches and to/from Network via phone, fax, email, and web based applicationEnsure all documentation guidelines are met by the local branches according to the TSA regulations. Directly responsible for the daily maintenance and coordination of AOG shipments, client relationship development