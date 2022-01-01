Menu

Nicolas JUMEL

Bezons

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Limours

En résumé

Bringing a Solution-focused selling for 15 years in pre-sales area, develop a global approach to improve software, hardware sales and services revenue

I have different vertical market experiences: Telco, Finance, Government and Oil & Gas.

Use to work in international contexts at a CxO level

Team spirit, communication,challenge the status quo, ability to change, evolve and adapt are key for me to help my team to be able to address all customer level from production to CxO concerns

Accurate, enthusiast, passionate and customer driven are the characteristics helping me in my day to day to develop the Presales team in order to act as a trusted advisor and change agent.

Mes compétences :
Cloud computing
Archivage et eDiscovery
Backup et Storage
Sécurité informatique
Stockage
Virtualization

Entreprises

  • EMC - Presales Manager

    Bezons 2015 - maintenant Head of 13 System Engineer for Mid-Market area : Team spread in all Regions

    I'm in charge of the the Presales Strategy and focus development in team with Sales Management

    I manage the coverage from a business Presales territory assignment to financial point of view (E to B)

    I manage
    o and follow the quality of sales based on Presales value added in the sales cycle
    o and develop Team Spirit, sharing experience,
    o and develop Talent hiring and retain, candidate pipeline

    I work with Partners, Outsourcers team and also other Presales team in the company such as Technical Specialist or Enterprise SE Team in order to leverage initiative and plan at company level for Presales Community.

  • EMC - Technology Consultant

    Bezons 2011 - 2014

  • Symantec - Technical Account Manager

    Courbevoie 2008 - 2011 - Acting as a transversal pre-sales for a dedicated customer set for the overall Security, Storage, IT management software and services Symantec Portfolio.
    - In team with Sales on the Government Customer BU, working on big projects (solutions project including migration, risks and costs optimization for the customer IT)
    - Addressing complex sales cycle in a multi-player sales team (both internal and partnerships with system integrator player and the hardware vendor)
    - Be the technical interface for the Symantec sales teams as well as for the customer in building networks.

    -In complement I'm in charge of the lead qualifications for the hunting BU in order to engage in the deal for the technical point of view.

  • Hewlett Packard - Pre Sale Consultant

    COURTABOEUF 2005 - 2008 -Support the OpenCall Sales teams to develop OpenCall awareness on the French market.
    -Provide the technical qualification of opportunities in relation with the OC Sales and the potential integrator partner involved in the deal.
    -Own the technical proposal to RFI/RFP/RFQ. Define the appropriate architecture and develop proposals accordingly. Justify these proposals in front of prospects/customers. Propose, organize, and execute demonstrations, visits to Competence Center, Reference sites, and PoCs associated to deal success. Follow-up until deal closing.
    -Be the technical contact for integrators working on the domain and setup the appropriate actions to update them on our OC offers to help them bidding (proposals).
    -Be an active member of a technical expertise group at EMEA level (Virtual team) on an OpenCall subset in order to maintain his own knowledge by sharing French experience.

  • Hewlett Packard - Technical Account Manager

    COURTABOEUF 2002 - 2005 -Acting as a transversal pre-sales for a dedicated customer set for the overall Server, storage, software and services HP Portfolio.
    -Working on a wide range of customers, from Enterprise (biggest, such as France Telecom or SAGEM or) to SMB (smaller, in territories) for a cross vertical industries Telcos.
    -Working on big projects (solutions project includes hardware, software and services)
    -Addressing complex sales cycle in a multi-player sales team (both internal and partnerships)
    -Experience in both direct (usually in enterprise accounts) and indirect sales (typically channel partners and/or technology partners).
    -Be the technical interface for the HP sales teams as well as for the customer in building networks, great team player and always customer.

  • Hewlett Packard - Pre Sale Consultant on IA32 Architecture

    COURTABOEUF 2001 - 2002 -Support the Sales teams to develop the HP Netservers awareness on the French market.
    -Provide the technical qualification of opportunities in relation with the Sales team and the potential integrator partner involved in the deal.
    -Acting as an IA32 (32bits Intel Architecture) technology specialist in a HP France Presales organisation.
    -Organise and deliver with the marketing team event like road show, channel training etc.

  • Prologue Software - Analyst Programmer

    LES ULIS 1999 - 2001 -In the lab team in charge of the study and developing the amelioration on the existing products like (Abal SDK, ABAL Run Time, translator and linker, etc.)
    -Organisation and creation of application promotional CD in order to existing partner application portfolio running on top of prologue interpreter.
    -Working in collaboration with the Russian team in charge of the maintenance of the products.
    -Working in collaboration with Partner who is developing their solution on top of our platform.

Formations

  • IUT De Vélizy (Vélizy)

    Vélizy 1996 - 1999 Génie Electrique et Informatique Industriel option RLI

    Université de Versailles Saint Quentin

Réseau