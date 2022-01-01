Nicolas JUMEL

Bringing a Solution-focused selling for 15 years in pre-sales area, develop a global approach to improve software, hardware sales and services revenue



I have different vertical market experiences: Telco, Finance, Government and Oil & Gas.



Use to work in international contexts at a CxO level



Team spirit, communication,challenge the status quo, ability to change, evolve and adapt are key for me to help my team to be able to address all customer level from production to CxO concerns



Accurate, enthusiast, passionate and customer driven are the characteristics helping me in my day to day to develop the Presales team in order to act as a trusted advisor and change agent.



Mes compétences :

Cloud computing

Archivage et eDiscovery

Backup et Storage

Sécurité informatique

Stockage

Virtualization