Nicolas KAMINSKIS

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Basel Capital Accord > Basel III
credit risk
Stress Analysis
Sphinx Software
SUN Hardware
Reuters Kondor+
PRINCE2 methodology
Oracle BI EE
Oracle
OTC Structured Products
Murex Financial Software
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
Market Risk
International Financial Reporting
Hyperion Financial Management
Hedge Fund
HFM
Credit Control
Counterparty Risk
Business Objects

Entreprises

  • Newedge Group - Regulatory Advisor & Supervisor

    Paris 2010 - maintenant London

    * Communicate to Front Office and Management the impact of CRD IV and advise in order to optimize the capital consumption. ;
    * Liaise with stakeholders of the integration project to Societe Generale. ;
    * Ensure Capital adequacy is monitored (weekly and daily in case of stress). ;
    * Elaborate stress tests scenario to assess the impacts of Basel III (Capital & Liquidity), EMIR, Dodd Frank and new OTC clearing businesses. ;
    * Take part in the ICAAP submission (Stress testing, Capital Planning Buffer). ;
    * Took part in the introduction of ad-hoc credit risk mitigation items & share capital increase study related to the Basel III implementation.

    Business Analyst - Regulatory updates implementation
    * Write functional and technical specifications to better capture the Exposure and improve the Credit Risk Mitigation allocation in collaboration with Risk and Legal.
    * Take the opportunity of the new global database project (GOLD) to enhance the process of data collection for Basel III Capital (CoREP) and EMIR.
    * Largely involved in the problematic related to a new legal structure.
    * Build a daily monitoring and merge the Capital and Liquidity data.
    * Developed the regulatory Reporting to the FCA and automated the feed to the inherent system infrastructure Fermat/STB.
    * Involved in the development of a new general ledger and its reporting.

    Basel II Controller
    * Conducted the Basel II reporting (Credit and Market Risk) across all asset classes (Loans, Listed derivatives, OTC products, Repo and Securities Lending Borrowing) for the FCA (FSA003-FSA005) and provide Head Office with reports for the French Regulator (ACP).
    * ProvidedSenior management with Exposure and RWA metrics and analysis. Give advice on Collateral Management and booking structure.
    * Helped Front Office structure new types of deals or products and update the reporting accordingly.
    * Maintain consistency between Risk data and Accounting & Client Money reports.

  • Newedge Group - Credit analyst

    Paris 2009 - 2010 7 months Credit analyst in the Sales facilitation department
    * Analyzed counterparty risk onMutual Funds, Hedge Funds, Institutional investors, Asset Managers and assess their investment strategies.
    * Proposed limits of futures or cash contracts with all types of underlying assets such as Equity, Fixed income, Currency or Commodities.
    * Coordinated thecredit approval process and collaboration with Front Office, Risk, Legal and Compliance departments.

  • CREDIT AGRICOLE CIB - Credit analyst

    Montrouge 2008 - 2009 New York

    * Conducted annual credit reviews and renewals of allocated facilitiesfor clients of multiple industries ranging from Aerospace&Defense, Packaging and others.
    * Prepared credit proposals that include both effective and sound analysis in support of credit decisions and presented files to both New York and Paris credit committees.
    * Monitored the PNB, risk related measures (RWA, RAROC) of the department and trackinconsistencies.

  • CREDIT FONCIER-(BPCE Group) - Credit Analyst

    2006 - 2007 12 months Credit Analyst in Real Estate Leasing Department
    * Assisted Relationship Manager in write up of soundcredit applications to onboard high potential client (real estate group, shopping centers or administrations).
    * Took part in client meeting and independentlydevelopedfinancial packagesfor small business.
    * Presented counterparty analysis to Paris credit committee.
    * Involved in Real Estate assessment.

  • Business & Decision - Sales Assistant & Business Development

    Courbevoie 2005 - 2006 * Identified potential clients (IT or Financial Managers).
    * Phoned to get business appointments in relation with Business Intelligence, E-Business and Customer Relationship Management (CRM).
    * Provided Management with client presentations and daily business support.
    * Organized events to market our solutions and followed up the feedbacks.

  • AVISOR (Start-up) - Sales Assistant

    2005 - 2005 * Marketing and phoning to obtain business appointments.

Formations

  • PRINCE 2 Registered Practitioner (London)

    London 2013 - 2013

  • Grenoble Ecole De Management

    Grenoble 2004 - 2007 AMBA accredited

    Master in Management - Major in Finance
    Master Report: ``Impacts of new accounting standards (IFRS) on real estate leasing''

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce

    Grenoble 2004 - 2007 Finance

