Nicolas KAMINSKIS

Mes compétences :

Basel Capital Accord > Basel III

credit risk

Stress Analysis

Sphinx Software

SUN Hardware

Reuters Kondor+

PRINCE2 methodology

Oracle BI EE

Oracle

OTC Structured Products

Murex Financial Software

Microsoft Word

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Office

Microsoft Excel

Microsoft Access

Market Risk

International Financial Reporting

Hyperion Financial Management

Hedge Fund

HFM

Credit Control

Counterparty Risk

Business Objects