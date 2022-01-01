Nicolas KAMINSKIS

-
Newedge Group
- Regulatory Advisor & Supervisor
Paris
2010 - maintenant
London
* Communicate to Front Office and Management the impact of CRD IV and advise in order to optimize the capital consumption. ;
* Liaise with stakeholders of the integration project to Societe Generale. ;
* Ensure Capital adequacy is monitored (weekly and daily in case of stress). ;
* Elaborate stress tests scenario to assess the impacts of Basel III (Capital & Liquidity), EMIR, Dodd Frank and new OTC clearing businesses. ;
* Take part in the ICAAP submission (Stress testing, Capital Planning Buffer). ;
* Took part in the introduction of ad-hoc credit risk mitigation items & share capital increase study related to the Basel III implementation.
Business Analyst - Regulatory updates implementation
* Write functional and technical specifications to better capture the Exposure and improve the Credit Risk Mitigation allocation in collaboration with Risk and Legal.
* Take the opportunity of the new global database project (GOLD) to enhance the process of data collection for Basel III Capital (CoREP) and EMIR.
* Largely involved in the problematic related to a new legal structure.
* Build a daily monitoring and merge the Capital and Liquidity data.
* Developed the regulatory Reporting to the FCA and automated the feed to the inherent system infrastructure Fermat/STB.
* Involved in the development of a new general ledger and its reporting.
Basel II Controller
* Conducted the Basel II reporting (Credit and Market Risk) across all asset classes (Loans, Listed derivatives, OTC products, Repo and Securities Lending Borrowing) for the FCA (FSA003-FSA005) and provide Head Office with reports for the French Regulator (ACP).
* ProvidedSenior management with Exposure and RWA metrics and analysis. Give advice on Collateral Management and booking structure.
* Helped Front Office structure new types of deals or products and update the reporting accordingly.
* Maintain consistency between Risk data and Accounting & Client Money reports.
-
Newedge Group
- Credit analyst
Paris
2009 - 2010
7 months Credit analyst in the Sales facilitation department
* Analyzed counterparty risk onMutual Funds, Hedge Funds, Institutional investors, Asset Managers and assess their investment strategies.
* Proposed limits of futures or cash contracts with all types of underlying assets such as Equity, Fixed income, Currency or Commodities.
* Coordinated thecredit approval process and collaboration with Front Office, Risk, Legal and Compliance departments.
-
-
CREDIT AGRICOLE CIB
- Credit analyst
Montrouge
2008 - 2009
New York
* Conducted annual credit reviews and renewals of allocated facilitiesfor clients of multiple industries ranging from Aerospace&Defense, Packaging and others.
* Prepared credit proposals that include both effective and sound analysis in support of credit decisions and presented files to both New York and Paris credit committees.
* Monitored the PNB, risk related measures (RWA, RAROC) of the department and trackinconsistencies.
-
-
CREDIT FONCIER-(BPCE Group)
- Credit Analyst
2006 - 2007
12 months Credit Analyst in Real Estate Leasing Department
* Assisted Relationship Manager in write up of soundcredit applications to onboard high potential client (real estate group, shopping centers or administrations).
* Took part in client meeting and independentlydevelopedfinancial packagesfor small business.
* Presented counterparty analysis to Paris credit committee.
* Involved in Real Estate assessment.
-
-
Business & Decision
- Sales Assistant & Business Development
Courbevoie
2005 - 2006
* Identified potential clients (IT or Financial Managers).
* Phoned to get business appointments in relation with Business Intelligence, E-Business and Customer Relationship Management (CRM).
* Provided Management with client presentations and daily business support.
* Organized events to market our solutions and followed up the feedbacks.
-
AVISOR (Start-up)
- Sales Assistant
2005 - 2005
* Marketing and phoning to obtain business appointments.