Nicolas KEREBEL

Mes compétences :
Social Media
Writing
Public relations
Entreprises
Rogers Communications
- Social Media Intelligence
Toronto2013 - maintenantContribute to the regular production of research reports within the social media team, supporting weekly summaries, ad-hoc requests and proactive analysis.
Mine the social web in posterity and real-time for actionable insights about Rogers, its brands and its competitors.
Support the integration of social media analytics within the broader organization by creating dashboards and models that visualize key observations, learnings, and recommendations from the social media activity of Rogers and competitors.
MTHRTY
- Social Media Specialist
2011 - 2011- ensure viral proliferation of our clients’ message through social medias
- engage key demographics on online networks
- track and report feedbacks in social medias
Rogers Communications
- Bilingual Social Media Specialist
Toronto2011 - 2013- Promote and participate in Rogers social media customer service initiatives
- Help answer customer questions and participate in discussions within forums, blogs and Twitter
- Build community online and manage conversations on various social properties
- Develop original French content and contribute to our social media properties that include Twitter, Facebook and Blog. This includes relationship management with our online French contacts as needed to support these properties
- Manage day-to-day real time monitoring Implement key social media projects Identify and engage with influencers online
- Work with communications to mitigate issues online Identify and help address customer service issues online Develop communications plans and messages for online projects
- Keep abreast of social media best practices and current trends
Procter & Gamble
- Community Manager
Asnières-sur-Seine2011 - 2011- seek opportunities to build relationships, trust, and drive both brand equity and brand loyalty
- be the human face of the brand or category by sharing real life experiences
- stay up to date on social media best practices and new sites and tools
- Pull together ad hoc reports and one-pagers as needed
- Identify opportunities to further build the community management strategy
AREVA
- Chargé de relations publiques
Paris La Defense2009 - 2010- prise en charge des publics du groupe (clients, grand public et collaborateurs AREVA)
- présentation du groupe AREVA et des enjeux industriels
- veille d'informations interne et externe
- coordination des intervenants
- gestion des dossiers de demande de visite (logistique, restauration et documentation)
- rédaction d'articles dans le journal interne
- création d'un outil de formation destinés aux chargés de relations publiques
Renault Trucks SAS - Volvo IT
- Chargé de communication
Boulogne-Billancourt 2008 - 2008- Conception et réalisation d’articles (anglais et français)
- Participation à l’élaboration du plan de communication 2009
- Participation à la conception et à la mise en ligne d’un magazine interactif
- Conception de supports événementiels
- Mise en place de la logistique des événements
- Gestion des enquêtes de satisfaction
- Edition vidéo d’un film d’entreprise
- Etude du marché de l’IT
Espace 171
- Chef de Projet/Chargé de communication
2007 - 2007- Chef de projet Junior dans le cadre de l’ouverture d’une galerie d’art
- Gestion de la logistique et de la communication
- Recherche d’exposants
- Analyse et étude du marché de l’art
- Rédaction de communiqués de presse et d’un dossier de presse
Minicards VOF
- Assistant communication
2005 - 2005- Constitution d’une revue de presse
- Suivi des relations avec les médias
- Prospection terrain de nouveaux partenaires (hôtels et annonceurs)
Van Hulzen
- Consultant junior en communication
2005 - 2005- réalisation d’une étude sur la perception du SIDA par les jeunes hollandais
- conception d’un plan de communication pour le client Dance4Life
- création et édition d’un film
ICF La Sablière
- Assistant communication
2004 - 2004- Mise à jour d’un fichier presse et d’une photothèque
- Création de supports de communication
- Rédaction d’articles pour le journal interne
- Gestion d’une enquête de satisfaction