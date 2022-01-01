Retail
Nicolas KERFORN
Nicolas KERFORN
LE HAVRE
AMIET LPR - GROUPE RG
- Commercial
2012 - maintenant
LYCEE JEANNE D ARC STE ADRESSE - LE HAVRE
Le Havre
1994 - 1996
BAC
Baccalauréat STT
Benoit LARCHÉ
Gregory BETTON-ZANETTA
Ouzna BOUKHARI