Kristelle KERFORN
Kristelle KERFORN
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Credit Agricole Corporate And Investment Bank
- Managing Director -Senior Banker
2020 - maintenant
Crédit Agricole CIB
- Managing Director IB, Head of Healthcare & Life sciences
Montrouge
2010 - 2020
In charge of Healthcare for Global Investment Banking
Credit Agricole Corporate And Investment Bank
- Director - Investment Banking
2005 - 2009
DC Advisory
- Associate Director
PARIS 8
2005 - 2005
Lazard
- Sous Directeur
New York
1999 - 2004
Formations
HEC
Jouy En Josas
1995 - 1998
Réseau
Bertrand SOLEIL
Christophe LAURENT
Dan SERFATY
Eric DE VILLENEUVE
François DE REGARD
Guylaine KERFORN
Olivier DUPASQUIER
Patrick ROSE
Sophie REYNAL
Virginie GROUSELLE