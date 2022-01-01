Nicolas KLIPFEL

Menu

BANDA ACEH

Civil Engineer

  • LAFARGE cement Indonesia - Project coordination Engineer

    2008 - maintenant Project: Reconstruction of a 3,600to/day cement plant destroyed by the tsunami.
    Supply, engineering and mechanical erection by Chinese contractors, civil works by an Indonesian Contractor.

    I am reporting directly to the project manager & project director and working in a multinational team composed of 12 different nationalities.

    Responsabilities:
    • set up a cost control system
    • management of project cost control on a daily basis
    • budget forecasts
    • civil supervision and coordination of offices/workshop building and harbor cranes
    • mechanical progress follow up of all crushers (from erection to commissioning)
    • preparation of the monthly steering committee presentation for cost and schedule
    • monthly project report (cost & progress & safety)

    Key achievement: cost control system successfully implemented

  • LAFARGE, Regional purchasing, Kuala Lumpur - Project coordinator

    2008 - 2008 Project coordinator - reporting to VP regional purchasing
    Project: Analyse whether a platform specialized in spare parts sourcing from China for Lafarge Chinese originated plants around the world would be an asset for the group
    • assess the business volume
    • define the platform’s required resources and organization
    • localize potential suppliers
    • assess the bottom line for the business units
    • prepare the business case presentation to Lafarge top management
    Key achievement: the project received a positive feed back from Lafarge top management and was expected to go live by December 2008

  • EIFFAGE Construction - Project manager assistant

    Velizy Villacoublay 2007 - 2007 Project: Construction of a mall – 80 Million US$


    Responsabilities:

    • cost & progress control
    • responsible for the prefab of the concrete beams and stairs (design and schedule)
    • responsible for the design control of all concrete prefab floors


    Key achievement: warning issuance to the site manager in case of budget overrun or time loss, no major design issue for beams, stairs and prefab floors erection

