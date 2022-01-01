Nicolas KLIPFEL

LAFARGE cement Indonesia
- Project coordination Engineer
2008 - maintenantProject: Reconstruction of a 3,600to/day cement plant destroyed by the tsunami.
Supply, engineering and mechanical erection by Chinese contractors, civil works by an Indonesian Contractor.
I am reporting directly to the project manager & project director and working in a multinational team composed of 12 different nationalities.
Responsabilities:
• set up a cost control system
• management of project cost control on a daily basis
• budget forecasts
• civil supervision and coordination of offices/workshop building and harbor cranes
• mechanical progress follow up of all crushers (from erection to commissioning)
• preparation of the monthly steering committee presentation for cost and schedule
• monthly project report (cost & progress & safety)
Key achievement: cost control system successfully implemented
LAFARGE, Regional purchasing, Kuala Lumpur
- Project coordinator
2008 - 2008Project coordinator - reporting to VP regional purchasing
Project: Analyse whether a platform specialized in spare parts sourcing from China for Lafarge Chinese originated plants around the world would be an asset for the group
• assess the business volume
• define the platform’s required resources and organization
• localize potential suppliers
• assess the bottom line for the business units
• prepare the business case presentation to Lafarge top management
Key achievement: the project received a positive feed back from Lafarge top management and was expected to go live by December 2008
EIFFAGE Construction
- Project manager assistant
Velizy Villacoublay2007 - 2007Project: Construction of a mall – 80 Million US$
Responsabilities:
• cost & progress control
• responsible for the prefab of the concrete beams and stairs (design and schedule)
• responsible for the design control of all concrete prefab floors
Key achievement: warning issuance to the site manager in case of budget overrun or time loss, no major design issue for beams, stairs and prefab floors erection