Nicolas KOPF

PARIS

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Pernod Ricard Korea - Marketing Intern

    PARIS 2016 - 2016

  • The Warehouse Asia - Marketing manager assistant

    2014 - 2015 Marketing Manager Assistant of the largest wine supplier in Vietnam. Also present in Laos; Myanmar and Cambodia.
    My main responsabilities include :

    - Developing new marketing partnerships and promotion mechanics
    - Developing a monthly newsletter, setting up of a new website and editing the digital content : website and newsletter
    - Monitoring the creation of a premium catalogue at the occasion of the TET
    - Supporting the sales team with material: figures, information, and designs
    - Representing the Warehouse at meetings, press conferences, exhibitions and clients
    - Organizing and animating wine tastings, cocktails and diners : menu, invitation & display designs, wine and food suggestions, wines presentation

  • Crédit Agricole CIB - Contrôleur de gestion - rentabilité clientèle

    Montrouge 2013 - 2013 Among the financial department, the main mission consists in assessing the bank's clientele profitability (in over 20 countries).

    - Controlled and corrected the PnL impact of all Credit-Agricole subsidiaries (25 subsidiaries worldwide)
    - Developed and established monthly reports to follow the bank’s NBI evolution
    - Set up of dashboards for the senior management and the board of directors
    - Tested new IT systems and solutions (Windows XP to windows 7 upgrade, pack office upgrade)
    - Daily interacted with front office and management controllers providing them with ad hoc analysis

  • La Banque Postale - Consultant junior

    Paris 2012 - 2013 With the support of an Accenture senior manager, within a team of 6 ESSEC students, we've carried out a consultancy mission (part-time) which aims to enhance the performance assesment of the bank's social media (website, Facebook, Twitter, smartphone apps...).

    Achievements :
    - Benchmarked the available tools on the market (Adobe, Google Analytics...).
    - Set up of dashboards: selection and creation of relevant KPIs.
    - Summed up and presented our results.

Formations

  • Seoul National University (Seoul)

    Seoul 2015 - maintenant Master of International Relation

  • Essec

    Cergy Pontoise 2012 - 2013

  • Lycée Kleber

    Strasbourg 2011 - 2012

