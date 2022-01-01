Nicolas KOPF

-
Pernod Ricard Korea
- Marketing Intern
PARIS
2016 - 2016
The Warehouse Asia
- Marketing manager assistant
2014 - 2015
Marketing Manager Assistant of the largest wine supplier in Vietnam. Also present in Laos; Myanmar and Cambodia.
My main responsabilities include :
- Developing new marketing partnerships and promotion mechanics
- Developing a monthly newsletter, setting up of a new website and editing the digital content : website and newsletter
- Monitoring the creation of a premium catalogue at the occasion of the TET
- Supporting the sales team with material: figures, information, and designs
- Representing the Warehouse at meetings, press conferences, exhibitions and clients
- Organizing and animating wine tastings, cocktails and diners : menu, invitation & display designs, wine and food suggestions, wines presentation
Crédit Agricole CIB
- Contrôleur de gestion - rentabilité clientèle
Montrouge
2013 - 2013
Among the financial department, the main mission consists in assessing the bank's clientele profitability (in over 20 countries).
- Controlled and corrected the PnL impact of all Credit-Agricole subsidiaries (25 subsidiaries worldwide)
- Developed and established monthly reports to follow the bank’s NBI evolution
- Set up of dashboards for the senior management and the board of directors
- Tested new IT systems and solutions (Windows XP to windows 7 upgrade, pack office upgrade)
- Daily interacted with front office and management controllers providing them with ad hoc analysis
La Banque Postale
- Consultant junior
Paris
2012 - 2013
With the support of an Accenture senior manager, within a team of 6 ESSEC students, we've carried out a consultancy mission (part-time) which aims to enhance the performance assesment of the bank's social media (website, Facebook, Twitter, smartphone apps...).
Achievements :
- Benchmarked the available tools on the market (Adobe, Google Analytics...).
- Set up of dashboards: selection and creation of relevant KPIs.
- Summed up and presented our results.