Nicolas LABÉ

-
Storetail
- Head of UK & Science
2016 - maintenant
As Head of UK, I'm responsible for the strategy and commercial development.
We advice brands in achieving their notoriety or ROI goals, thanks to innovating technologies and very creative campains. We therefore develop custom solutions on the retailers websites, with our proper technology and studio team.
As Head of Science, I have to conduct the solution's evolutions with the Product Owner and to create new products regarding to the market needs.
-
Auchan drive
- Head of E-merchandising & Projects
2014 - 2016
In the 2nd french food Website, I am responsible for the e-Merchandising Build & Run, increasing the user satisfaction & the business (turnover & margin).
Responsible for User Satisfaction & e-Business (turnover & margin), for the 102 points of sale :
> Define e-Merchandising & Data strategy, KPIs & tracking, priorities & planning
> Select the relevant solutions & partnerships
> Responsible for BO & FO functionalities, both on Website & Apps :
- PIM : Enrich 50 000 products with 2000 suppliers
- Search : Conversion rate +60%
- Ranking & Business tree structures : +10% margin
- Ratings & Reviews
- Other functionalies like Substitution, Cross/Up Selling, Visual Merchandising, Videos, Personalization...
> Validate UX & functional optimizations (A/B and MVTesting)
> Challenge & communicate with all stakeholders (from category manager team to the executive board) on both strategical & operational vision
-
Atecna
- Head of E-merchandising / Marketing
Wasquehal
2010 - 2014
In this Web Agency of 60 people, I was responsible for the Marketing Business Unit & operate myself as a Senior Consultant / Projects Director.
As the Marketing Business Unit Director :
- Hire & guiding consultants > in Web Analytics & Data Science, E-marketing, E-merchandising, Project Management)
- Key Account Manager & Business Developer : Auchan, Damart, Leroy Merlin, Vente-Privée, Club Med, Lagardère, Pages Jaunes...
- Web Projects Director & Dedicated Consulting on matters of PIM, UX, Searchandising, e-Merchandising, Analytics & CRM.
> Operational, Strategical, & even Organisational Consulting
I was Project Director for some missions :
- Auchan.fr (8 months) : Rebuild the Front Office
- Willemse France (8 months) : Rebuild of the front Office & the acquisition strategy
- Redoute.fr (6 months) : Implement the e-merchandising & personnalisation Tools
-
Oxygem
- E-marketing director
Bondues
2008 - 2009
I was responsible for e-marketing business thanks to all CRM actions
- Make the customer DataBase raise (4 millions customers) for different media sites.
- Creating original & efficient collect mecanism : games, co-registration,
- Make the DataBases profitable : Renting, Affiliation program Manager, Trading...
-
Experian Cheetahmail
- Head of marketing
2006 - 2008
In the 2nd french food Website, I am responsible for the e-Merchandising Build & Run, increasing the user satisfaction & the business (turnover & margin).
Responsible for User Satisfaction & e-Business (turnover & margin), for the 102 points of sale :
> Define e-Merchandising & Data strategy, KPIs & tracking, priorities & planning
> Select the relevant solutions & partnerships
> Responsible for BO & FO functionalities, both on Website & Apps :
- PIM : Enrich 50 000 products with 2000 suppliers
- Search : Conversion rate +60%
- Ranking & Business tree structures : +10% margin
- Ratings & Reviews
- Other functionalies like Substitution, Cross/Up Selling, Visual Merchandising, Videos, Personalization...
> Validate UX & functional optimizations (A/B and MVTesting)
> Challenge & communicate with all stakeholders (from category manager team to the executive board) on both strategical & operational vision
-
Cabinet Raymond Poulain Consultants
- Stage de Chargé de recrutement
2005 - 2005
- Publications des annonces
- Sélection des CV
- Entretiens de recrutement téléphoniques et physiques
- Chasse
-
SARL Capelier
- Stage de commercial terrain
2004 - 2004
Prospection téléphonique et ventes d’articles et services de régulation industrielle