Nicolas LARZUL

  • responsable informatique
  • Keolis
  • responsable informatique

MONDEVILLE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Keolis - Responsable informatique

    Informatique | Mondeville (14120) 2017 - maintenant

  • CODAH - Responsable développement portail Hariane

    Informatique | Le Havre (76600) 2014 - 2017

  • REGION HAUTE NORMANDIE - Chef de projet informatique

    Informatique | Rouen (76000) 2009 - 2014

  • CNAM LE HAVRE - Responsable informatique

    Informatique | Le Havre (76600) 2006 - 2009

  • CTI NPNP - Analyste programmeur

    Informatique | Rouen (76000) 2001 - 2006

Formations

  • Edhec, Paris

    Paris (75000) 2019 - maintenant

  • CNAM

    2001 - 2006

  • DUT INFORMATIQUE

    Le Havre (76600) 1999 - 2001

  • Lycée Jean Prévost

    Montivilliers (76290) 1997 - 1999

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel