Nicolas LARZUL

Entreprises
-
Keolis
- Responsable informatique
Informatique | Mondeville (14120)
2017 - maintenant
-
CODAH
- Responsable développement portail Hariane
Informatique | Le Havre (76600)
2014 - 2017
-
REGION HAUTE NORMANDIE
- Chef de projet informatique
Informatique | Rouen (76000)
2009 - 2014
-
CNAM LE HAVRE
- Responsable informatique
Informatique | Le Havre (76600)
2006 - 2009
-
CTI NPNP
- Analyste programmeur
Informatique | Rouen (76000)
2001 - 2006
Formations
-
Edhec, Paris
Paris (75000)
2019 - maintenant
-
CNAM
2001 - 2006
-
DUT INFORMATIQUE
Le Havre (76600)
1999 - 2001
-
Lycée Jean Prévost
Montivilliers (76290)
1997 - 1999
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel