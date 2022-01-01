Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Nicolas LAUNAY
Ajouter
Nicolas LAUNAY
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Mobiky
- Responsable sav
2014 - maintenant
Vans theault
- Responble achats appros
2012 - 2013
Mon coin garage
- Chef d'entreprise
2009 - 2012
Agrex silo France
- Technicien bureau d'etude
2005 - 2007
Formations
AFPI Itibanor
Caen
2006 - 2007
technicien Be
Réseau
Romain HESLOUIN