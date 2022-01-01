Menu

Nicolas LE MOULLAC

Paris

Election législatives 2022

Entreprises

  • Orange - In charge of mobile QoS process/profession

    Paris 2015 - maintenant National Scale : work with 5 local departments
    - Analysis and integration of operational needs of national QoS departments
    - Promote sharing and merge methods / tools
    - Define and deploy new methods and tools taken into account the customer experience
    - Implementation and management of defined actions with local departments
    - Coordination and synchronization of DAO objectives taking into account national issues of Orange policy

  • Orange - QOS Network analyst engineer

    Paris 2012 - 2015 Technical support leader for half south west part (Ericsson hardware 2G/3G/LTE).
    Team trainer & hard troubleshooting.
    Project leader for the new RAN QOS plateform.

  • SFR - Radio Acces Network Engineer

    2010 - 2012 Radio coverage optimisation, Quality of service for radio access network, KPI engineering, radio measurement with Actix & protocolar probes with Astellia.
    Swap project leader NSN > Huawei for south west part of France.

  • SFR - IT/Telecom project Leader

    2009 - 2010 Project coordinator for SFR radio acces network QOS IT platform.

  • SFR - Radio network engineer

    2005 - 2009 Improvement of cells failure detection technics in SFR mobile network

Formations

