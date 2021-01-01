Menu

Nicolas LECLAIRE

ISÈRE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Douane

Entreprises

  • Chez Commissionnaire en douane - Déclarant en douane

    2017 - maintenant

  • XPO Logistics - Déclarant en douane et Conseil

    Lyon 2016 - 2017 formation en alternance

  • Système U - Responsable de dépôt

    Rungis 2013 - 2016

  • Blandin Guyane - Responsable logistique

    2012 - 2012

Formations

Réseau