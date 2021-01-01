Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Nicolas LECLAIRE
Nicolas LECLAIRE
ISÈRE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Douane
Entreprises
Chez Commissionnaire en douane
- Déclarant en douane
2017 - maintenant
XPO Logistics
- Déclarant en douane et Conseil
Lyon
2016 - 2017
formation en alternance
Système U
- Responsable de dépôt
Rungis
2013 - 2016
Blandin Guyane
- Responsable logistique
2012 - 2012
Formations
ISTELI Groupe AFT-IFTIM
Villette D'Anthon
2016 - 2017
En cours de formation
