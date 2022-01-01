Retail
Nicolas LECLERC
Nicolas LECLERC
MONTROUGE
Entreprises
Cofely réseaux, CPCU, Climespace
- Responsable financier
2012 - maintenant
COFELY SERVICES GDFSUEZ
- Responsable financier
Paris La Défense
2009 - 2012
ELYO France SUEZ
- Analyste financier
2004 - 2008
ELIS
- Auditeur interne
Saint-Cloud
2000 - 2004
Formations
France Business School (ESCEM)
Tours
1997 - 2000
IUT De Sceaux - Université Paris Sud 11
Sceaux
1995 - 1997
