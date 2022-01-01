Menu

Nicolas LECLERC

MONTROUGE

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Montrouge

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Cofely réseaux, CPCU, Climespace - Responsable financier

    2012 - maintenant

  • COFELY SERVICES GDFSUEZ - Responsable financier

    Paris La Défense 2009 - 2012

  • ELYO France SUEZ - Analyste financier

    2004 - 2008

  • ELIS - Auditeur interne

    Saint-Cloud 2000 - 2004

Formations

Réseau