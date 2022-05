Nicolas LECLERC

Broad experience providing successful leadership the areas of marketing et finance, strategy & planning, business operations, sales and marketing for the famous company.



I have gained experience working for international companies with Orange, Hewlett Packard, Credit Agricole, Vinum Prestige.



A dynamic individual who likes challenges, always looking to further develop my abilities within an international dimension. I enjoy working in fast moving environments.



Mes compétences :

Commerce international

Entrepreneur

Import export

Relation client

Management

Relations internationales

Chef de projet

Communication

Marketing stratégique

Marketing internet

DRH

Vins et spiritueux

Audit

Consultant

Directeur commercial

Formateur

Food and beverage

Direction de filiale

Directeur des ventes

PC Hardware

Microsoft Windows

Microsoft Office

Apple Mac

Rigueur