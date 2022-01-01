Menu

Nicolas LECLERC

NIORT

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Lagord

En résumé

Au-delà des compétences techniques, j’attache une importance toute particulière à la qualité des services fournis. Développer le sens du service, être à l’écoute et savoir se rendre disponible sont la clef de voûte de la réussite dans mon corps de métier auquel je voue un intérêt passionné.

Mes compétences :
System Administration
Oracle
support
Workstation management
Web Services
VMware
Technical support
Openldap management
Network Management
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows Vista
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft Internet Information Server
Linux Red Hat
Linux Debian
Linux
Implementation of tcp/ip networks
IT management
Hyper-V
Firewall design
End user support
Email
Develop a sector strategy
Customer support and troubleshooting
Audit
Apache WEB Server
Administration of Window and Linux servers
Active Directory
SQL
helpdesk
TCP/IP
MySQL
Bug Tracking System
Microsoft Windows Server 2012

Entreprises

  • Maif - Concepteur Développeur logiciels (stage)

    NIORT 2017 - 2018 • Développement d’une application de gestion n-tiers stateless et RESTFul en mode Single Page Application avec SringBoot et ReactJS, Redux
    • Réaliser l’analyse, développer et mettre à jour les composants dans le respect des normes
    • Rédiger les jeux d’essais de tests unitaires et les exécuter
    • Rédiger la documentation sur les composants développés

  • Soloplan - Consultant formateur logiciel

    La Rochelle 2015 - 2016 Support technique international de niveau 1
    Saisie, analyse et correction des problèmes et perturbations
    Documentation des requêtes et solutions sur le système de tickets propriétaire
    Installation et configuration de la suite logiciel et bases Oracle sur site
    Formation des utilisateurs sur site

  • Mati-cob, Calipage - Technico – commercial en informatique

    2015 - 2015 Vente et installation de matériel informatique et bureautique
    Installations et dépannage sur site et en atelier
    Conception et vente d'architectures informatiques

  • Ceiet - Administrateur systèmes et réseaux

    2006 - 2012 Gestion du service informatique ;
    Environnement hétérogène Windows et Linux comprenant des services d'annuaire, serveurs d'impressions, de partages et base de données Oracle
    Administration des connections inter-filiales
    Support aux utilisateurs

  • Hymalaya - Administrateur systèmes et réseaux

    2000 - 2005 Responsable d'exploitation technique
    Administration de la plateforme hébergement web de haute disponibilité du groupe Hymalaya
    Assurer l'intégration et le déploiement des sites web et des bases de données
    Administration de la plateforme de développement du site de Grenoble (clients et serveurs des tests) et des connections inter-filiales.
    Administration des outils de sécurité, de monitoring et de haute disponibilité (Clusters HP) et de balancement de charge
    Baies de serveurs matériel 100% HP, matériel redondant

  • Jeffy - Technico-commercial en micro-informatique

    1994 - 1999 * Vente et installation de matériel informatique aux PME et particuliers. ;
    * Assemblage et réparations
    * Dépannage sur site

Formations

  • ENI Ecole Informatique

    Saint Herblain 2017 - 2017 Concepteur Développeur logiciels

    Développement informatique
    • Langages Java, PHP, XML, PL/SQL, Transact-SQL, HTML, CSS, Sass, Javascript, ES6
    • Environnements Eclipse, Netbeans, Android studio, jetBrains, NPM, Maven, Git
    • Plateformes / Framework Java SE et EE (Tomcat), Symfony 2 (Wampserver), mobile avec Android 4.2, Bootstrap, Jquery
    • Les frameworks & technologies Web client & serveur (en particulier des écosystèmes autour de

  • AFPA

    Dijon 2013 - 2014 BTS Négociateur technico-commercial

  • Infopôle (Lyon)

    Lyon 1999 - 2000 BTS administration systèmes, réseaux et base de données