Nicolas LECLERC

Au-delà des compétences techniques, j’attache une importance toute particulière à la qualité des services fournis. Développer le sens du service, être à l’écoute et savoir se rendre disponible sont la clef de voûte de la réussite dans mon corps de métier auquel je voue un intérêt passionné.



Mes compétences :

System Administration

Oracle

support

Workstation management

Web Services

VMware

Technical support

Openldap management

Network Management

Microsoft Windows XP

Microsoft Windows Vista

Microsoft Windows 2008 Server

Microsoft Windows 2003 Server

Microsoft Windows 2000 Server

Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional

Microsoft Windows

Microsoft SQL Server

Microsoft Internet Information Server

Linux Red Hat

Linux Debian

Linux

Implementation of tcp/ip networks

IT management

Hyper-V

Firewall design

End user support

Email

Develop a sector strategy

Customer support and troubleshooting

Audit

Apache WEB Server

Administration of Window and Linux servers

Active Directory

SQL

helpdesk

TCP/IP

MySQL

Bug Tracking System

Microsoft Windows Server 2012