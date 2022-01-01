Nicolas LECOINTE

Mes compétences :
FLEXELEC SAS
- DEPUTY MANAGING DIRECTOR
2013 - maintenantIn charge of:
* Manufacturing methods department
* Design/Development department
* English subsidiary: Flexelec UK Ltd
* German subsidiary: Omerin GmbH
* Managing total sales of around 3M€ (around 50 main accounts)
Creating and planning an effective sales strategy to strongly position the company in various markets and catch/develop new businesses/sales. The strategy is based on a long term goal and includes short terms return via very focused markets to build the fundations and enjoy financial viability.
Sales force recruitment and training. Internal growth organisation and set up.
New product development and laboratory test management.
Quality: Quality system revision to consequently improve it and morever tie with the new requirements of ISO9001:2015.
FLEXELEC UK LTD
- GENERAL MANAGER
2010 - 2013In Charge of handling and developping the business in the UK for the French Group FLEXELEC (OMERIN).
Managed an office composed of 5 employees.
* Developped and applied sales strategy to ensure short, medium and long term results.
* Key account management.
* Technical product design & development.
Link with the manufacture plant to ensure feasibility.
* Stock and account management.
Sales and Business development figures:
* CAGR 2010-2013: 10%
FLEXELEC UK Ltd
- SALES MANAGER
2009 - 2010FLEXELEC UK Ltd is the UK subsidiary of FLEXELEC SA.
FLEXELEC is one of the largest european heating element manufacturer, supplying various industries: Building, Refrigeration, Railway, Medical, Aeronautical, military and others.
This contract was a gouvernement scheme contract covered by UBIFRANCE and called VIE (International Volunteer in Enterprise).
Re-organising the sales department (pricing, filing, workload dispatching)
Once these grounds were set, focused on developing sales. recruiting, and training sales representative.
Business results:
* Increase TO: 15% in 2010.
(sales figures were flat since 2006)
On Thursday 9 September 2010 was held the Awards ceremony for the 2nd Grand PRIX VIE run by UBIFRANCE and the French Foreign Trade Advisors in the United Kingdom (CCEF UK).
I received the prize in the Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Category announced during a gala dinner run by CCEF UK, which was held in the House of Lords, in the heart of London.
More info: http://www.ubifrance.com/uk/Posts-715-vie-2010-awards-ceremony-held-at-the-house-of-lords
RUMP EQUIPEMENTS
- Energy Engineering Internship
2008 - 2008Mission:
• Site surveys, customer-supplier relations.
• Reduction of energy consumption in the papermaking industry.
• Global analysis of the process (thermodynamically, fluid mechanics, etc).
• Valorisation of the energy waste.
• Standardisation of this analysis with a financial component by developing
software.
• Working on a 1 million pound project.
Key acheivements:
• The standardisation allows a reduction of 80% of the time spent on the
analysis.
• Learning about software development, compilation of
Maple7/Excel/Visual Basic.
• Total autonomy on projects.
PHARMASTER
- Energy Engineer/Consultant
2007 - 2008Mission:
• Finding solutions to reduce steam consumption in agreement with the
pharmaceutical regulations/process.
• Site surveys/measurements, customer-supplier relations.
• Installation of steam IR debit meter.
Key achievements:
• Solutions allowed a reduction of 70% of the steam consumption.
• Boiler work experience.
• Development of my trouble shooting skills.