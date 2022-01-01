Menu

Nicolas LECOINTE

LYON

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Lyon

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Energy
Sales Manager
Engineer
Sales Engineer
Management
Sales

Entreprises

  • FLEXELEC SAS - DEPUTY MANAGING DIRECTOR

    2013 - maintenant In charge of:
    * Manufacturing methods department
    * Design/Development department
    * English subsidiary: Flexelec UK Ltd
    * German subsidiary: Omerin GmbH
    * Managing total sales of around 3M€ (around 50 main accounts)

    Creating and planning an effective sales strategy to strongly position the company in various markets and catch/develop new businesses/sales. The strategy is based on a long term goal and includes short terms return via very focused markets to build the fundations and enjoy financial viability.

    Sales force recruitment and training. Internal growth organisation and set up.

    New product development and laboratory test management.

    Quality: Quality system revision to consequently improve it and morever tie with the new requirements of ISO9001:2015.

  • FLEXELEC UK LTD - GENERAL MANAGER

    2010 - 2013 In Charge of handling and developping the business in the UK for the French Group FLEXELEC (OMERIN).
    Managed an office composed of 5 employees.
    * Developped and applied sales strategy to ensure short, medium and long term results.
    * Key account management.
    * Technical product design & development.
    Link with the manufacture plant to ensure feasibility.
    * Stock and account management.
    Sales and Business development figures:
    * CAGR 2010-2013: 10%

  • FLEXELEC UK Ltd - SALES MANAGER

    2009 - 2010 FLEXELEC UK Ltd is the UK subsidiary of FLEXELEC SA.
    FLEXELEC is one of the largest european heating element manufacturer, supplying various industries: Building, Refrigeration, Railway, Medical, Aeronautical, military and others.

    This contract was a gouvernement scheme contract covered by UBIFRANCE and called VIE (International Volunteer in Enterprise).

    Re-organising the sales department (pricing, filing, workload dispatching)

    Once these grounds were set, focused on developing sales. recruiting, and training sales representative.

    Business results:
    * Increase TO: 15% in 2010.
    (sales figures were flat since 2006)

    On Thursday 9 September 2010 was held the Awards ceremony for the 2nd Grand PRIX VIE run by UBIFRANCE and the French Foreign Trade Advisors in the United Kingdom (CCEF UK).
    I received the prize in the Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Category announced during a gala dinner run by CCEF UK, which was held in the House of Lords, in the heart of London.
    More info: http://www.ubifrance.com/uk/Posts-715-vie-2010-awards-ceremony-held-at-the-house-of-lords

  • RUMP EQUIPEMENTS - Energy Engineering Internship

    2008 - 2008 Mission:
    • Site surveys, customer-supplier relations.
    • Reduction of energy consumption in the papermaking industry.
    • Global analysis of the process (thermodynamically, fluid mechanics, etc).
    • Valorisation of the energy waste.
    • Standardisation of this analysis with a financial component by developing
    software.
    • Working on a 1 million pound project.

    Key acheivements:
    • The standardisation allows a reduction of 80% of the time spent on the
    analysis.
    • Learning about software development, compilation of
    Maple7/Excel/Visual Basic.
    • Total autonomy on projects.

  • PHARMASTER - Energy Engineer/Consultant

    2007 - 2008 Mission:
    • Finding solutions to reduce steam consumption in agreement with the
    pharmaceutical regulations/process.
    • Site surveys/measurements, customer-supplier relations.
    • Installation of steam IR debit meter.

    Key achievements:
    • Solutions allowed a reduction of 70% of the steam consumption.
    • Boiler work experience.
    • Development of my trouble shooting skills.

Formations

Réseau