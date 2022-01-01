Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Nicolas MIRALLES
Ajouter
Nicolas MIRALLES
NIMES
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
vente optique
management
gestion de stock
Entreprises
Mutualite française Gard
- Opticien adjoint
2015 - maintenant
Mangement equipe de vente
Gestion du stock
Mutualite française gard
- Opticien
2011 - 2015
Ventes argumentée
Examen de vue
Adaptation lentilles
McDonald's Corporation
- Équipier formateur - manager
guyancourt
2008 - 2010
Formations
École Française Supérieure D'Optique
Bts Opticien Lunetier
2009 - 2011
BTS Opticien Lunetier
IUFM Montpellier
Montpellier
2005 - 2008
Preparation
CAPES Histoire-Géographie
Université Sainte Marthe
Avignon
2004 - 2005
Maîtrise
Histoire
Centre Universitaire Vauban
Nîmes
2001 - 2004
Licence histoire
Histoire
Réseau
Adeline DEWOLF
Antoine RENOUX
Audrey GILLET
François ENAUDEAU
Jean Philippe RANVIER
Jerome RAJON
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z