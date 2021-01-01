Nicolas NEUVILLE

Volvo
- Testing Operations and Maintenance Group Manager
Saint Priest2012 - maintenantIn charge of powertrain testing operations, managing the following groups:
- performance testing
- durability testing
- vehicle testing
- maintenance of facilities
- methods for operations
Volvo
- Lab Control Systems Manager
Saint Priest2008 - 2012- global IT coordinator for the 6 labs (from sept. 2011)
- managed a 20-people team in charge of development of engine test rigs: automation, vehicle simulation, data evaluation software, computers, electricity, dynos, engine and after-treatment electronics
Saint Priest2004 - 2008- managed a 16-people team in charge of preventive maintenance, curative maintenance, calibration and instrumentation of LYS Product Development Laboratory: 25 engine test beds, 5 organ test beds, all supply networks for test beds
Volvo
- Test rigs project manager & automation engineer
Saint Priest2000 - 2004- project manager - implementation of 7 test rigs
- technical responsible of test rig automation systems