Nicolas NEUVILLE

Saint Priest

Information Technology

  • Volvo

    Saint Priest maintenant

  • Volvo - Fluids Systems Manager

    Saint Priest 2019 - maintenant

  • Volvo - Testing Operations and Maintenance Group Manager

    Saint Priest 2012 - maintenant In charge of powertrain testing operations, managing the following groups:
    - performance testing
    - durability testing
    - vehicle testing
    - maintenance of facilities
    - methods for operations

  • Volvo - Lab Control Systems Manager

    Saint Priest 2008 - 2012 - global IT coordinator for the 6 labs (from sept. 2011)
    - managed a 20-people team in charge of development of engine test rigs: automation, vehicle simulation, data evaluation software, computers, electricity, dynos, engine and after-treatment electronics

  • Volvo - Powertrain Engineering Laboratory - Maintenance Manager

    Saint Priest 2004 - 2008 - managed a 16-people team in charge of preventive maintenance, curative maintenance, calibration and instrumentation of LYS Product Development Laboratory: 25 engine test beds, 5 organ test beds, all supply networks for test beds

  • Volvo - Test rigs project manager & automation engineer

    Saint Priest 2000 - 2004 - project manager - implementation of 7 test rigs
    - technical responsible of test rig automation systems

