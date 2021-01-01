Nicolas P. F. BARTHES

As an organic chemist, I am interested in the design and synthesis of innovative compounds for pharmaceutical/agrochemical applications. These chemicals can be either tools (like fluorescent probes) beneficial to understand biological mechanisms or active substances exhibiting activities against major diseases (e.g. cancers) or parasites (e.g. pests).



My courses and my positions in many multidisciplinary environments let me mature as a Drug Discovery Chemist. My thesis in the group of Prof. Dr. Alain Burger (UMR 7272 - France) was in direct connection with the precise aspect of chemical biology; that is the synthesis of fluorescent probes to study major biological mechanisms such as DNA methylation or HIV reverse transcription. This work was concluded by 14 publications, among which a J. Am. Chem. Soc., and a J. Org. Chem. In brief, the years I have spent in this domain not only enriched my scientific skills but also enhanced my personal and communication potentials.



Subsequently, I have moved from my rich experience in the development of chemical tools/probes further on to Epigenetic Drug Discovery by joining the group of Prof. Dr. Manfred Jung (UniFreiburg - Germany) where I am working mainly on the design and synthesis of inhibitors of lysine methyltransferases and demethylases. My work on the KMD4A Demethylase has led to a publication in ACS. Chem. Biol. and another one is in the course of submission. From my work on the synthesis of inhibitors of the novel KMT9 methyltransferase, I am co-inventor on a patent application that was submitted in September 2019.



