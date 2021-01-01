Menu

Nicolas P. F. BARTHES

Basel

En résumé

As an organic chemist, I am interested in the design and synthesis of innovative compounds for pharmaceutical/agrochemical applications. These chemicals can be either tools (like fluorescent probes) beneficial to understand biological mechanisms or active substances exhibiting activities against major diseases (e.g. cancers) or parasites (e.g. pests).

My courses and my positions in many multidisciplinary environments let me mature as a Drug Discovery Chemist. My thesis in the group of Prof. Dr. Alain Burger (UMR 7272 - France) was in direct connection with the precise aspect of chemical biology; that is the synthesis of fluorescent probes to study major biological mechanisms such as DNA methylation or HIV reverse transcription. This work was concluded by 14 publications, among which a J. Am. Chem. Soc., and a J. Org. Chem. In brief, the years I have spent in this domain not only enriched my scientific skills but also enhanced my personal and communication potentials.

Subsequently, I have moved from my rich experience in the development of chemical tools/probes further on to Epigenetic Drug Discovery by joining the group of Prof. Dr. Manfred Jung (UniFreiburg - Germany) where I am working mainly on the design and synthesis of inhibitors of lysine methyltransferases and demethylases. My work on the KMD4A Demethylase has led to a publication in ACS. Chem. Biol. and another one is in the course of submission. From my work on the synthesis of inhibitors of the novel KMT9 methyltransferase, I am co-inventor on a patent application that was submitted in September 2019.

Other professional social networks:
- ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-5102-3056
- Publons: https://publons.com/researcher/2301710/nicolas-p-f-barthes/
- Scopus Author ID: 57182422600
- LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/nicolas-p-f-barthes-ph-d-26b377b5/
- ResearchGate: https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Nicolas_Barthes
- Xing: https://www.xing.com/profile/NicolasPF_Barthes
- Mendeley: https://www.mendeley.com/profiles/nicolas-p-f-barthes/ (only visible by members)

Mes compétences :
Chimie pharmaceutique
Epigénétique
Oligonucléotide
Spectrométrie de masse
Résonance magnétique nucléaire
Chimie organique
Synthesis
HPLC MS
Organic Chemistry
Chemistry
Medicinal Chemistry
Epigenetics
HPLC
Flash chromatography

Entreprises

  • SpiroChem - Research Chemist

    Basel 2020 - maintenant

  • Albert-Ludwigs-Universität, Freiburg im Breisgau - Post-Doctoral Researcher in Drug Discovery Chemistry

    Freiburg-im-Breisgau 2016 - 2020 - Design & synthesis of heteroaromatic tridentate iron-chelators to address the KDM4A Demethylase;

    - Hit-to-Lead optimization of inhibitors addressing diverse lysine methyltransferases (KMT), of which the novel KMT9;

    - Application of PROTAC (PROteolysis Targeting Chimeras) technology to develop small heterobifunctional molecules to induce selective epigenetic targets proteolysis;

    - Preparation of cyanine dyes as chemical probes using NHS-ester coupling for SNAP- and Halo-tag protein labeling to assess homodimerization of Opioid receptors (ORs);

    - Synthesis of a focused library of ε-alkylated lysine derivatives to target epigenetic enzymes.

    Ph.D students & interns supervision

    Group Leader: Prof. Dr. Manfred Jung

  • Université Nice Sophia Antipolis - Post-Doctoral Researcher in Organic Chemistry

    Nice 2015 - 2016 Development of new ratiometric fluorescent probes and incorporation into DNA oligonucleotides to study nucleic acid / protein interactions (HIV, DNA repair and DNA methylation) and DNA conformational changes

    Group Leader: Prof. Dr. Alain Burger
    Project Advisor: Dr. Benoit Michel

  • Université Nice Sophia Antipolis - Ph.D. Student in Organic Chemistry

    Nice 2012 - 2015 Synthesis and characterization of new fluorescent probes and incorporation into DNA oligonucleotides to study DNA methylation mechanism involving UHRF1 and DNMT1

    Group Leader: Prof. Dr. Alain Burger
    Project Advisor: Dr. Benoit Michel

    FRM Grant (Fondation pour la Recherche Médicale)

    Thesis Link: https://hal-unice.archives-ouvertes.fr/tel-01430507/

  • Université Nice Sophia Antipolis - M.Sc. Intern in Drug Discovery Chemistry (10th semester)

    2012 - 2012 Total synthesis of Koningic acid, a natural sesquiterpene exhibiting potential anti-cancer activity by selectively and irreversibly inhibiting GAPDH

    Group Leader: Dr. Rachid Benhida
    Project Advisor: Dr. Benoit Michel

  • Institut des Technologies Avancées en sciences du Vivant (ITAV - USR 3505) - M.Sc. Intern in Drug Discovery Chemistry (8th semester)

    Toulouse (31000) 2011 - 2011 Development of synthetic methods, using 2-Chloro-1,3-dimethylimidazolinium chloride as activating agent, to access two series of cinnamic-based antimycobacterial drugs

    Group Leader: Dr. Stefan Chassaing
    Project Advisor: Dr. Damien Veau

  • Bayer - B.Sc. Apprentice in Drug Discovery Chemistry

    Lyon (69000) 2009 - 2010 Synthesis of new antifungal derivatives exhibiting high activity against Phytophthora

    Group Leader: Dr. Jacky Vidal
    Project Advisor: Mr. Ged O'Neill

  • Sanofi - HND Intern in Drug Discovery Chemistry

    Toulouse (31000) 2009 - 2009 Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS) of therapeutic cyclodepsipeptides (cyclic peptides)

    Group Leader: Dr. Alain Pellet
    Project Advisor: Mr. Michel Geslin

