Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Nicolas PEREZ
Ajouter
Nicolas PEREZ
RC Tertiaire Industrie
Legrand
RC Tertiaire Industrie
TOULOUSE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Legrand
- RC Tertiaire Industrie
Commercial |
2020 - maintenant
Hager Group
- Chargé de projets
Commercial |
2008 - 2020
METRIX
Annecy (74000)
2006 - maintenant
Formations
UNIVERSITÉ PAUL SABATIER : TOULOUSE III
Toulouse (31000)
2004 - 2005
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel