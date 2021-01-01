Menu

Nicolas RACLE

Bièvres

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Dura Automotive Systems - Key Account Manager

    Bièvres 2018 - maintenant

  • Dura Automotive Systems - Commercial / Sales Representative

    Bièvres 2012 - 2017

  • DURA Automotive Systems - Chef de Projet / Project Manager

    Bièvres 2011 - 2012

  • DURA Automotive System - Ingénieur Produit / Pilote Etude

    2007 - 2011

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau