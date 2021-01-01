Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Nicolas RACLE
Ajouter
Nicolas RACLE
Bièvres
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Dura Automotive Systems
- Key Account Manager
Bièvres
2018 - maintenant
Dura Automotive Systems
- Commercial / Sales Representative
Bièvres
2012 - 2017
DURA Automotive Systems
- Chef de Projet / Project Manager
Bièvres
2011 - 2012
DURA Automotive System
- Ingénieur Produit / Pilote Etude
2007 - 2011
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Anne Sophie CHATAIN
Céline RONCÉ
Daniel PERON
Gabriel CHAIGNE
Isabelle PALANGIÉ-GÉRARD
Jérôme DHELFT
Julien REA
Noel BOUIN
Richard ELLIS
Sébastien CHARGROS