Menu

Nicolas SALLES

CERGY

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • 1FoPresta - Développeur web

    maintenant

Formations

  • Espace Formation CCI ITIN (Cergy)

    Cergy maintenant ITIN

  • Ecoles Du Groupe CCIV

    Cergy Pontoise 2005 - 2009 Génie logiciel applicatif

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :