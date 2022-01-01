Retail
Nicolas SALLES
Nicolas SALLES
CERGY
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
1FoPresta
- Développeur web
maintenant
Formations
Espace Formation CCI ITIN (Cergy)
Cergy
maintenant
ITIN
Ecoles Du Groupe CCIV
Cergy Pontoise
2005 - 2009
Génie logiciel applicatif
Réseau
Christophe BÉGHIN
Fabien CANNEVIÈRE
Fernand GIRARD
Ichrak RYAHI
Julien HAY
Loïc NICOLAS
Mathieu DINIS
Nicolas OLEGGINI
Pascal SERRANO
Stéphane PETIT
