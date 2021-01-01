Menu

Nicolas SIMON

MONTPELLIER

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Leadership
Servers
Data Center
Team building
VMware vSphere 4&5
Cloud Computing
Networking
IT Management
Vendor management
Software
Sales

Entreprises

  • Dell - Customer Solutions Engineer - EMEA, Global 500

    MONTPELLIER 2013 - maintenant As a Solutions Engineer, support Account Executive and extended team’s Sales Motion to meet a Multi-Million dollar/year Sales quota selling Dell’s entire portfolio of Data Center Solutions (Client, Servers, Storage, Networking, Software and Services) to Global Fortune 500 customers.

  • Dell - Customer Solutions Engineer, U.S.A - Large Enterprises

    MONTPELLIER 2012 - 2013 As a Solutions Engineer, support Account Executive and extended team’s Sales Motion to meet a $23M/yr Sales quota selling Dell’s entire portfolio of End user and Data Center Solutions (Client, Servers, Storage, Networking, Software and Services) to large Enterprise customers.

  • Dell - Sr. Onsite Systems Engineer / Team Lead, U.S.A - Large Enterprises

    MONTPELLIER 2010 - 2012 Support technology initiatives (Server/Storage/Networking/Services) with large enterprise customer pre and post-sales.

    As their trusted advisor, help customers make technology decisions while advocating Dell’s solutions and portfolio.
    • Manage an account set of 8-10 Large customers
    • Advocate Dell solutions as they relate to customer initiatives and future projects
    • Provide a single contact for escalations of challenging technical issues
    • Hands-on demonstration of new technologies to customers
    • Help manage team through training, leadership and shadowing
    • Team advocate for Net Promoter Score (NPS), a customer-centric initiative

  • Cowbell Systems, Inc. - Owner

    2007 - 2010 Cowbell Systems, Inc. provides Small Businesses with End-to-End Information Technology Support so they can focus on their core business.
    Established in August 2007 in the Raleigh/Durham Metro area, Cowbell System provides services to over two dozen businesses and growing.

  • The Forma Group, Inc. - Director, Information Technology

    2006 - 2009 Complete oversight of the Technology Direction and Execution at this Forward Thinking Home building Start-up company.
    Built IT department from ground up including strategy-building as well as execution of all IT infrastructure projects:
    • Implemented VOIP system (Toshiba Strata CIX) throughout company’s locations
    • Built IT infrastructure for a 35,000 sq. ft. ultra-automated factory including central interface to CNC machinery to build Wall and Floor panels.
    • Built complete Network (NAS, VPN, Web, Firewalls, Security, Remote Administration).
    • Identified areas of improvement in the CAD design Center which included implementing new CAD design software to reduce costs and improve efficiencies.
    • Redesigned and launched the Company Brand Identity including Web, Print, Marketing and Tradeshow materials.
    • Established Security and Compliance Policies

  • Fireman's Fund Insurance Company (part of Allianz AG) - IT Product Manager/Application Development

    2001 - 2006 IT Front Office - Web Channels
    Assembled a cross-functional team of over 45 key stakeholders to develop an enterprise-wide strategy and vision for the company's Unified Desktop program.
    Lead an implementation team of 5 staff and 7 consultants. Product was first deployed to the Claims employee base and proved immediately beneficial by increasing efficiency across the business processes (e.g. Single Sign-On, Single point of Entry)
    + Delivered on Enterprise vision of channel unification
    + Streamlined business processes
    + Web-enabled a legacy Claims Processing interface to allow for anywhere, anytime access to Claims adjusters

  • Netpace, Inc. - Senior Web Producer

    2000 - 2001 Hired and managed a team of graphic artists and creative staff to provide branding, marketing and user interface solutions to support the engineering arm of this consulting firm.
    Managed a team of 4 local and 8 offshore individuals to deliver Graphical User Interface work (for web, PDA & Mobile platforms) to major clients like Cisco, Siemens, HP and dotcom firms.

  • LesConcierges, Inc. - Director - International & Domestic Vendor Relations

    1996 - 1999 Established the domestic and international vendor network.
    Signed multiple million-dollar contracts with key providers to cover primary areas of profit: flowers and gifts, limousines and travel-related services.
    Developed, created and managed a subsidiary in Paris, France to assist the ongoing expansion of the European market.

  • LesConcierges, Inc. - IS Director - Project Management/Information Systems

    1996 - 1999 Lead a team of 3 professionals to streamline customer satisfaction and support processes.
    Successfully managed the company's call center infrastructure growth by 30% while maintaining a 24/7 operation. Created the company's extranet & intranet sites which resulted in a ROI in three months.

  • Various - Various

    1986 - 1996 Prior to Les Concierges, I worked in the Hospitality Industry in a variety of positions internationally from Chef to Hotel & Restaurant Manager in several 5-star properties including The Conrad Hilton in London, Royal Viking Line, Seabourn Cruise Line and the Bohemian Club of San Francisco, CA.

Formations

  • VMWare (Austin, Tx)

    Austin, Tx 2010 - 2010 VCP

  • L'Horizon (San Francisco, Ca)

    San Francisco, Ca 2001 - 2001 MCSE

  • IPCCI (CCI Formation)

    Clermont Ferrand 1992 - 1993 IUT/DUT

  • Lycée Beauregard

    Rennes 1984 - 1986 CAP

