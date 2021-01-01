Nicolas SIMON

-
Dell
- Customer Solutions Engineer - EMEA, Global 500
MONTPELLIER
2013 - maintenant
As a Solutions Engineer, support Account Executive and extended team’s Sales Motion to meet a Multi-Million dollar/year Sales quota selling Dell’s entire portfolio of Data Center Solutions (Client, Servers, Storage, Networking, Software and Services) to Global Fortune 500 customers.
-
Dell
- Customer Solutions Engineer, U.S.A - Large Enterprises
MONTPELLIER
2012 - 2013
As a Solutions Engineer, support Account Executive and extended team’s Sales Motion to meet a $23M/yr Sales quota selling Dell’s entire portfolio of End user and Data Center Solutions (Client, Servers, Storage, Networking, Software and Services) to large Enterprise customers.
-
Dell
- Sr. Onsite Systems Engineer / Team Lead, U.S.A - Large Enterprises
MONTPELLIER
2010 - 2012
Support technology initiatives (Server/Storage/Networking/Services) with large enterprise customer pre and post-sales.
As their trusted advisor, help customers make technology decisions while advocating Dell’s solutions and portfolio.
• Manage an account set of 8-10 Large customers
• Advocate Dell solutions as they relate to customer initiatives and future projects
• Provide a single contact for escalations of challenging technical issues
• Hands-on demonstration of new technologies to customers
• Help manage team through training, leadership and shadowing
• Team advocate for Net Promoter Score (NPS), a customer-centric initiative
-
Cowbell Systems, Inc.
- Owner
2007 - 2010
Cowbell Systems, Inc. provides Small Businesses with End-to-End Information Technology Support so they can focus on their core business.
Established in August 2007 in the Raleigh/Durham Metro area, Cowbell System provides services to over two dozen businesses and growing.
-
The Forma Group, Inc.
- Director, Information Technology
2006 - 2009
Complete oversight of the Technology Direction and Execution at this Forward Thinking Home building Start-up company.
Built IT department from ground up including strategy-building as well as execution of all IT infrastructure projects:
• Implemented VOIP system (Toshiba Strata CIX) throughout company’s locations
• Built IT infrastructure for a 35,000 sq. ft. ultra-automated factory including central interface to CNC machinery to build Wall and Floor panels.
• Built complete Network (NAS, VPN, Web, Firewalls, Security, Remote Administration).
• Identified areas of improvement in the CAD design Center which included implementing new CAD design software to reduce costs and improve efficiencies.
• Redesigned and launched the Company Brand Identity including Web, Print, Marketing and Tradeshow materials.
• Established Security and Compliance Policies
-
Fireman's Fund Insurance Company (part of Allianz AG)
- IT Product Manager/Application Development
2001 - 2006
IT Front Office - Web Channels
Assembled a cross-functional team of over 45 key stakeholders to develop an enterprise-wide strategy and vision for the company's Unified Desktop program.
Lead an implementation team of 5 staff and 7 consultants. Product was first deployed to the Claims employee base and proved immediately beneficial by increasing efficiency across the business processes (e.g. Single Sign-On, Single point of Entry)
+ Delivered on Enterprise vision of channel unification
+ Streamlined business processes
+ Web-enabled a legacy Claims Processing interface to allow for anywhere, anytime access to Claims adjusters
-
Netpace, Inc.
- Senior Web Producer
2000 - 2001
Hired and managed a team of graphic artists and creative staff to provide branding, marketing and user interface solutions to support the engineering arm of this consulting firm.
Managed a team of 4 local and 8 offshore individuals to deliver Graphical User Interface work (for web, PDA & Mobile platforms) to major clients like Cisco, Siemens, HP and dotcom firms.
-
LesConcierges, Inc.
- Director - International & Domestic Vendor Relations
1996 - 1999
Established the domestic and international vendor network.
Signed multiple million-dollar contracts with key providers to cover primary areas of profit: flowers and gifts, limousines and travel-related services.
Developed, created and managed a subsidiary in Paris, France to assist the ongoing expansion of the European market.
-
LesConcierges, Inc.
- IS Director - Project Management/Information Systems
1996 - 1999
Lead a team of 3 professionals to streamline customer satisfaction and support processes.
Successfully managed the company's call center infrastructure growth by 30% while maintaining a 24/7 operation. Created the company's extranet & intranet sites which resulted in a ROI in three months.
-
Various
- Various
1986 - 1996
Prior to Les Concierges, I worked in the Hospitality Industry in a variety of positions internationally from Chef to Hotel & Restaurant Manager in several 5-star properties including The Conrad Hilton in London, Royal Viking Line, Seabourn Cruise Line and the Bohemian Club of San Francisco, CA.