Nicolas THEMELIN

SCHIEDAM2019 - maintenantMaterials and Welding Engineer
Saipem
- Ingénieur Matériaux métalliques sur projets offshore - Oil & Gas Deepwater
Montigny-le-Bretonneux2009 - 2019Job/Role: Metallic Materials Coordinator (from 11/2012 to present)
Projects: KIZOMBA SATELLITES (Exxon Mobil - Angola), EGINA (Total - Nigeria), EAST HUB (Eni - Angola)
- Project Specialist Lead for Materials procurement and manufacturing
- Interface with Project Team (Procurement, Design, Post-Order…), Client and Vendors
- Technical support to the others technology disciplines (Welding, NDT, Coating)
- Sharing of Lessons Learned from suppliers
- Technical Audits of Chinese suppliers
Job/Role: Metallic Materials Specialist (from 10/2009 to 10/2012)
Projects: USAN (Total - Nigeria), LIWAN (Husky - China), CERNAMBI and CABIUNAS (Petrobras - Brazil)
- In charge of Materials Specifications, Engineering Bid Evaluations, Follow-up of Production,
Inspection of critical manufacturing steps at vendor’s facilities
- Technical expertise on metallic components (Pipes, Bends, Forgings, Castings…)
- Technical support to SAIPEM’s projects on materials and metallurgical aspects
- Support to manufacturing plants, production supervision & test approval, non-conformity processing
Saipem
- VIE Maintenance Pétrolière
Montigny-le-Bretonneux2008 - 2009Location: Soyo Kwanda Base - Angola
Job/Role: Maintenance Engineer
Projects: SONANGOL BLOCK-2, BP BLOCK-18, FS/FST, Routine Jobs
- In charge of Assets coordination offshore and onshore
- Procurement of equipment and materials
- Welders qualifications follow-up