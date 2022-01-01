Menu

Nicolas THEMELIN

SCHIEDAM

En résumé

Materials and Welding Engineer

Mes compétences :
Métallurgie
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • SBM Offshore - Materials and Welding Engineer

    SCHIEDAM 2019 - maintenant Materials and Welding Engineer

  • Saipem - Ingénieur Matériaux métalliques sur projets offshore - Oil & Gas Deepwater

    Montigny-le-Bretonneux 2009 - 2019 Job/Role: Metallic Materials Coordinator (from 11/2012 to present)
    Projects: KIZOMBA SATELLITES (Exxon Mobil - Angola), EGINA (Total - Nigeria), EAST HUB (Eni - Angola)
    - Project Specialist Lead for Materials procurement and manufacturing
    - Interface with Project Team (Procurement, Design, Post-Order…), Client and Vendors
    - Technical support to the others technology disciplines (Welding, NDT, Coating)
    - Sharing of Lessons Learned from suppliers
    - Technical Audits of Chinese suppliers

    Job/Role: Metallic Materials Specialist (from 10/2009 to 10/2012)
    Projects: USAN (Total - Nigeria), LIWAN (Husky - China), CERNAMBI and CABIUNAS (Petrobras - Brazil)
    - In charge of Materials Specifications, Engineering Bid Evaluations, Follow-up of Production,
    Inspection of critical manufacturing steps at vendor’s facilities
    - Technical expertise on metallic components (Pipes, Bends, Forgings, Castings…)
    - Technical support to SAIPEM’s projects on materials and metallurgical aspects
    - Support to manufacturing plants, production supervision & test approval, non-conformity processing

  • Saipem - VIE Maintenance Pétrolière

    Montigny-le-Bretonneux 2008 - 2009 Location: Soyo Kwanda Base - Angola
    Job/Role: Maintenance Engineer
    Projects: SONANGOL BLOCK-2, BP BLOCK-18, FS/FST, Routine Jobs
    - In charge of Assets coordination offshore and onshore
    - Procurement of equipment and materials
    - Welders qualifications follow-up

Formations

Réseau