Nicole ADAMS

The whole verification process for REDD+ certification takes many months of hard work. Celestial Green Ventures worked together with the Municipality of Borba to gather the necessary data and prepare the vast quantities of project documentation required for the completion of the verification process for the Trocano Project. The team for the verification visit to the project area included Ana Lucia Garcia de Moraes, José Rocha de Abreu, Paula Cofré, Ciaran Kelly, Seán Grief and Laine Tavares.

The verification documents confirm that the carbon verification organisation Environmental Services Inc. (ESI) evaluated the Trocano Project and verify the emissions reductions or removals for the project periods. These verifications result in the corresponding number of Natural Carbon Credits being issued to the Trocano Project. These carbon credits are the certificates issued by the Natural Forest Standard following the completion of the verification process.