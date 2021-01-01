Nirmaan SONATUN

Neuilly/Seine cedex2017 - maintenantPossessing a multi-sectoral experience of the following industries:
• FMCG industry;
• IT, Software and Digital markets;
• Retail & distribution sectors;
• Real estate and asset management industries;
• Lighting markets;
• Public institutions;
• Management and consulting firms
My role and responsibilities are to source and headhunt for executives(C-levels, VP, Managing Directors...) and expert roles, with the purpose of offering exclusive opportunities and market sharing to selected profiles. I also manage 4 people in my team.
Key skills:
Organizational Mapping
Prospection of different market segment
Headhunting
Induction and Integration Coaching
Market Intelligence
Market Perception Analysis
Talent Acquisition
Remuneration Benchmarking
Corporate Sales and Retention
Coaching & Public Speaking
Morgan Philips Executive Search is part of Morgan Philips Group, a privately owned human resources consulting group created by former board members and senior executives of major recruitment firms.
We offer expertise in executive recruiting services throughout Europe and Asia in several specialties. We combine a unique and global sourcing methodology with the highest professional standards in the recruitment industry and commit to serve our clients and candidates with efficiency, transparency and a strong focus on results.
To find out more about our services in Executive Search, do not hesitate in contacting me (nsonatun@morganphilips.com) or visit our website www.morganphilipsexecutivesearch.com.
Morgan Philips Executive Search has offices in :
- Africa and the Middle East
- Beijing
- Boston
- Brussels
- Frankfurt
- Geneva
- Guangzhou
- Hamburg
- Hong Kong
- London
- Luxembourg
- Paris
- Shanghai
- Singapore
- Taiwan
MPES has research centers in :
- Mauritius
- Philippines
- Poland
Morgan Philips Executive Search
- Assistant Lead Executive Researcher
