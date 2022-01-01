Retail
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Nisserine KDALI
Nisserine KDALI
Banque Maroquaine Commerce Et Industrie - Bmci
Analyste risque
CASABLANCA
Profil
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Banque Maroquaine Commerce Et Industrie - Bmci
- Analyste risque
Autre | CASABLANCA
2019 - maintenant
BMCI
- Directeur D 'agence Bancaire
2012 - maintenant
BMCI
- Chargee de clientele pri pro
2011 - 2012
BMCI
- Chargee de clientele sans caisse
2007 - 2010
BMCI
- Chargee de caisse
2006 - 2007
Formations
IAE Nice Sophia Antipolis (Nice)
Nice
2010 - 2011
MASTER
Abdelmalek ELBOUDRIBILA (ABDELMALEK)
Cedric MARTIN
Chaadi BENNCHAKROUNE
Hanane RHIMINI
Imed MELLITI
L'escale PARK
Othmane BRICHA
Rayene MEDIOUNI
Sahbi GARGOURI
Samir EL HAMMIRI
