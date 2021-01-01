Menu

Noé VAN BELLINGHEN

  • Zensor
  • Business Developer - Industry

Brussels

  • Zensor - Business Developer - Industry

    Technique | Brussels 2019 - maintenant Zensor is an infrastructure analytics company - making the life of structures and installations safer, longer and more efficient. Focusing on the Infrastructure, Offshore wind and Industry sectors, Zensor helps companies move towards predictive maintenance and into Industry 4.0, providing them with the greatest availability of their asset and production cycles.

  • Robert Walters - Consultant Commerce Division

    Ressources humaines | Brussels 2018 - 2019 Business development and management of the entire recruitment process for Middle to Senior Management roles as well as Technical expert roles.

  • Benson & Winch - Business Developer - Industrial & Technology Markets

    Ressources humaines | Brussels 2016 - 2018 ► Develop and maintain a portfolio of customers
    ► New Business Development: build and execute action plans, participate to networking events, identify leads, cold and warm calling
    ► Visit prospects
    ► Propose and negotiate partnership proposals
    ► Maintain long-term relationships with customers

  • Benson & Winch - Recruitment Consultant – Industrial & Technology Markets

    Ressources humaines | Brussels 2015 - 2018 ► Manage the entire recruitment process
    ► Recruit for Middle to Senior Management roles as well as for Technical expert roles
    ► Develop, build, recommend and execute relevant sourcing and recruitment strategies

  • GEM Aerospace - Recruiter

    2014 - 2015 GEM Aerospace is a recruitment company specialising in the aerospace sector throughout Europe.

