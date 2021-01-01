Noé VAN BELLINGHEN

Technique | Brussels2019 - maintenantZensor is an infrastructure analytics company - making the life of structures and installations safer, longer and more efficient. Focusing on the Infrastructure, Offshore wind and Industry sectors, Zensor helps companies move towards predictive maintenance and into Industry 4.0, providing them with the greatest availability of their asset and production cycles.
Robert Walters
- Consultant Commerce Division
Ressources humaines | Brussels2018 - 2019Business development and management of the entire recruitment process for Middle to Senior Management roles as well as Technical expert roles.
Ressources humaines | Brussels2016 - 2018► Develop and maintain a portfolio of customers
► New Business Development: build and execute action plans, participate to networking events, identify leads, cold and warm calling
► Visit prospects
► Propose and negotiate partnership proposals
► Maintain long-term relationships with customers
Ressources humaines | Brussels2015 - 2018► Manage the entire recruitment process
► Recruit for Middle to Senior Management roles as well as for Technical expert roles
► Develop, build, recommend and execute relevant sourcing and recruitment strategies
GEM Aerospace
- Recruiter
2014 - 2015GEM Aerospace is a recruitment company specialising in the aerospace sector throughout Europe.