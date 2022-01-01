Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Noémie LINAKIS
Ajouter
Noémie LINAKIS
Toulouse
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Activité indépendante auto-entrepreneur
- Décoratrice d'intérieur
Toulouse
2013 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Christophe BOLLA DE BOURAYNE
Jean-Christophe MARTIN
Nathalie ORHAN
Stephane MICHEL