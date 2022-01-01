Menu

Nora LIVET

LYON

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • SBM Service - Comptable générale

    2016 - maintenant

  • Antagene - Responsable Administrative

    2007 - maintenant

  • Association Vouloir Entreprendre - Assistante de Gestion

    2002 - 2007

Formations

Réseau