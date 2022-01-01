Retail
Nora LIVET
Nora LIVET
LYON
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SBM Service
- Comptable générale
2016 - maintenant
Antagene
- Responsable Administrative
2007 - maintenant
Association Vouloir Entreprendre
- Assistante de Gestion
2002 - 2007
Formations
CNAM Lyon
Lyon
2010 - 2012
Licence
Gestion des Entreprises
Centre De Formation De La CCI De Lyon
Lyon
2002 - 2004
BTS
Assistante de Gestion PME-PMI - en alternance
Réseau
